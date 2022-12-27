NOTE: This continues a series of articles about the “Wreaths Across America” organization. Previous articles are linked below.
Every year, thousands of citizens work with the Group known as "Wreaths Across America" to lay wreaths at Arlington Natoinal Cemetery during the Chrismas season. And every year for some time now, one quiet participant who is well-known takes part in the wreath-laying.
More on that below.
As City Sentinel reported in November, "What has become known as the country’s longest veterans’ parade – Wreaths Across America’s annual ‘Escort to Arlington’ – [kicked] off on Saturday, December 10."
The vehicle escort traveled from Columbia Falls, Maine, through New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and into the nation's capital city.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/wreaths-across-america-plans-annual-escort-to-arlington-programs-with-help-from-chevrolet/article_1d3a054c-6517-11ed-b93b-af5622fae6f6.html )
Participants in the escor inclued " Gold Star Families – including the National President of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., Sarah Whitehouse Taylor – Blue Star Families, volunteers, and veterans representing many eras and local Veteran Service Organizations such as the VFW, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, VFW Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary, and more.
Members of the Patriot Guard Riders and Patriot Riders, and law enforcement from departments across Maine and other states along the route will provide escort to ensure safe transport for all participants."
They caravan members were joined by a massive cadre of additional volunteers, many of them drawn to Arlington by this year's resolution -- introduced by Maine U.S. Senators Susan Collins (Republican) and Angus King (Independent), where they laid what the sponsoring organization noted were "Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of fallen American soldiers."
Over the three decades of the observance, its scope has grown monumental -- with more than 14.4 million wreaths taken "to various locations, including national cemeteries and veterans’ memorials in all 50 states and overseas."
Senators Collins and King commented, in early December, “From Arlington National Cemetery that overlooks our nation’s capital, to Normandy American Cemetery above the beaches that Allied troops stormed on D-Day, the wreath laying ceremonies on December 17th are a powerful demonstration of respect and appreciation for our veterans.
“For more than thirty years, the fields of ... wreaths have served as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices of America’s veterans. The longevity of this event is a testament to the spirit of Maine people, our overwhelming gratitude to our nation’s servicemembers, and the extraordinary dedication of all those who have made the tribute possible.
"This resolution remembers and honors America’s veterans this holiday season, while also teaching younger generations of the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms and to defend our liberty.”
On the day of this year’s Arlington observance, volunteers placed wreaths at 3,100 locations across the nation.
The full text of the Collins-King resolution can be read here:
Clarence Thomas at Arlington: Incognito No More?
And now, about that quiet participant:
The website NewsMax.com on December 19 pointed to the perennial involvement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was a member of one volunteer crews.
(https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/clarence-thomas-scotus-wreaths-across-america/2022/12/19/id/1101074/ )
Via her Twitter feed, author Emily Miller pointed to the involvement of both Virginia Thomas and her husband.
Concerning a now-viral photo of herself with the noted jurist, Miller said: "Love how Justice Clarence Thomas quietly lays wreaths with all the other volunteers every year at Arlington National Cemetery ... to honor those who have the ultimate sacrifice."
They are members of "Frank's group" -- a veteran whose cadre of volunteers shows up for duty each year. Frank is described as "an ordinary guy."
As for Thomas, he been pictured in group shots in prior years, but somehow only a few figured out it was him.
Twitter archives show Thomas blending into the crowd of wreath-layers in 2016 and 2017.
This year, after some persons assailed the jurist for seeking publicity, an annual participant (Gladys Berger, known on Twitter as "granny playing the game of life") replied:
"He is the salt of the earth! Saw him many years in a row doing the volunteer Christmas wreath laying at Arlington. Wonderful kind unassuming man of integrity."
For more information, check out: https://www.emilypostnews.com/p/the-truth-about-my-photo-of-supreme
Work that Never Stops: Wreaths Across America
The Wreaths Across America group works year-round to honor America's fallen military heroes, including on Veterans' Day -- as reported by City Sentinel a few weeks ago through a commentary by (Captain Joseph Reagan, U.S. Army-ret.).
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/gunther-havlat-knauss-and-veterans-day/article_4dd12426-5958-11ed-8629-4babe18aa771.html )
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.