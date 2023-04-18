featured breaking
Wreaths Across America Announces 2023 Youth Service Project
Columbia Falls, Maine -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) has announced the 2023 Youth Service Project as part of its year-round TEACH program.
The project will tie into the national nonprofit’s 2023 theme, "Serve and Succeed."
The Youth Service Project encourages young people of all ages and grade levels to develop, organize and execute a community service project to improve the lives of veterans or others in their local community.
By participating in, and successfully completing the Serve and Succeed project of their choosing, students will receive a certificate of community service award and commemorative bracelet from WAA.
Each participant will be entered into a random drawing for the opportunity to visit the National Wreaths Across America Museum, Gold Star History and Hospitality House and the tip land monuments where replica dog tags from thousands of service men and women are hung in remembrance.
The service project needs to be completed by Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2023.
Throughout the year, the WAA TEACH program provides educational opportunities for people nationwide to engage with veterans in their communities.
In 2022, generous supporters made it possible for WAA to launch a K-12 curriculum that is aligned with the National Council on Social Studies and state Common Core standards.
The free, downloadable lesson plans ensure stories of service, sacrifice and valor are passed down to future generations while building good character and self-worth through service to others. WAA also launched its first Youth Service Project in 2022, where students participated in an oral history project interviewing veterans.
The contest winner, randomly selected from among the participants, was recently selected and will be publicly acknowledged at the organization’s annual “Steam and Stone” event held in Maine each summer.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the High Court, has regularly participated in Wreaths Across America projects, including the annual wreath-laying.
His involvement only became known last year, in a story and photographs that gained worldwide attention, including through a story reported by Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/wreaths-across-america-completes-its-annual-duty-to-render-honor-supreme-court-justice-clarence-thomas/article_2a1bea32-8650-11ed-a570-b7ccd3e69755.html )
“Teaching younger generations the value of freedom and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed is a core part of our mission, but we want our young people to know you do not have to be in the military to serve,” said Cindy Tatum, WAA TEACH Curriculum Developer and Gold Star Mother.
“The WAA 2023 Youth Service Project encourages America’s youth to create, develop, and execute a community service project that will benefit Veterans or others in their local community or the global community. No act of service is too small, and we look forward to the impactful projects students will submit.”
The TEACH program includes lessons about past challenges America has faced to afford due honor to those who have served and are serving America. The City Sentinel shared one example in a post early this year.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/serve-and-succeed-the-story-of-black-quartermasters-in-world-war-ii/article_366f8b0e-a1a3-11ed-90f4-3baec6a548c8.html )
To learn more about the TEACH program and participate in the service project, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach.
Notes: Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
The organization’s mission -– Remember, Honor, Teach –- is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with material (including photographs) provided by Sean Sullivan of the Wreaths Across America staff. The story is slightly edited with some explanatory and background material added. McGuigan selected the photos for inclusion with this post.
Patrick McGuigan
