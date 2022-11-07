Damion Shade, executive director at Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, is a busy man – probably because Oklahoma’s criminal justice system is in need of persistent and sustained further reforms.
He kindly stepped aside from policy priorities for a telephone interview with The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
Shade is a key player in an ongoing criminal justice reform coalition whose members span the full partisan and non-partisan spectrum in our state. Some may think this is bad news, but I am not in that category – Mr. Shade spoke highly of both candidates for Oklahoma County District Attorney.
Asked whether Kevin Calvey, the Republican, or Vicki Behenna, the Democrat, is the better choice from the perspective of criminal justice reformers, he reflected:
“Both candidates have spent time focusing on the issues. They have different emphases. Executive Director Behenna has looked at diversion and reducing pre-trial incarceration. Commissioner Calvey has focused on adequately funding the police, and addressing the fines and fees issue that impacts poor people who are justice-involved. Each clearly wants to separate from the legacy of the current D.A.’s policies and personnel. Both support things that would take us away from the status quo at the District Attorney’s office.”
That latter sentence summed up something important: “Oklahoma County is the front door of Oklahoma’s incarceration crisis. That’s a matter of numbers and there are effective, data-proven ways to address that.”
Shade’s reference to their respective titles (which he used throughout our conversation) was to Behenna’s title, until recently, at the Innocence Project, and Calvey’s title, for the moment, with Oklahoma County.
I asked about fines and fees in criminal proceedings, and the impact they have on the often-poor accused persons housed in local jails.
He replied, “I believe they each have some plans, but Commissioner Calvey has emphasized the status quo is a tax on the poorest of the poor who face paying the fees but do not have resources.”
To be perfectly clear, Shade has the same kind of reflection about Behenna.
I asked which candidate wanted District Attorneys fully funded up-front, solving a big – or at least an obvious issue relating to criminal justice reform?
Shade replied:
“This is a priority for the criminal justice reform organizations, those in our coalition. What we are doing now is bad policy. I believe both candidates understand that funding for the police would assure the D.A.s would not have to rely on fines and fees to fund operations. Uncertainty about next year’s revenue base hurts law enforcement itself.”
I asked for a hint as to which one would be able to work with legislative leaders to get such funding. Or is it possible that one of the candidates might not get the time of day at the Capitol?
His response was the most interesting of the entire exchange. He told me that the current chairman of the state House panel overseeing criminal justice issues, state Representative JJ Humphrey (a Republican from Lane), “is an example of what is possible at the State Capitol now. He supports the Clean Slate Law. He and others who care about these issues will work with anyone who cares about making the law better. He has said that and followed through. His attitude gives us hope. He has said he will work with anyone who has a good idea to reform the system and make it better.”
Moving toward a conclusion, my focus was on differences, not similarities, so I asked
which candidate's goals if elected might be most closely aligned with those active in the criminal justice reform coalition, and who had offered most of the interested parties a place at the table.
His answer was not a hedge, but a helpful observation: “We don’t endorse candidates, as we are a 501 c3. I can tell you both candidates support a change from the status quo. They have differences in emphasis.
At OCJR, we had a policy event recently. Both attended. Both expressed support for our work. I have no doubt each would work well with our coalition.”
As voters, Damian Shade and I might reach different conclusions, depending on the election in question. But our exchange had the effect of calming my spirit.
