OKLAHOMA CITY —This year, Oklahoma City will celebrate Juneteenth with Juneteenth on the East. a three-day, family-friendly event featuring live music, a 5k race, interactive murals, dance performances, spoken word, food trucks, educational tents and vendors, featuring local small businesses, who are “the backbone of the Eastside community.”
Juneteenth on the East is produced by With Love OKC and local community leaders, including Jabee Williams, Oklahoma Mural Syndicate, Red Coyote Running and Fitness and the Oklahoma City Zoo. These Oklahoma City advocates hope to provide families in the city with an experience they only dreamed of as kids, the press release stated.
The event will open with a 5k Run/Walk on Friday, June 16 at 7 - 9 p.m. Participants should meet at Kindred Spirits, 1726 NW 23rd St., Suite C. All participants will receive a commemorative race medal, so sign up early to be guaranteed a medal.
The race is free this year, but those would like to donate to support the Juneteenth on the East celebration can make a donation to The Third Space Foundation, the fiscal sponsor for the celebration. 100% of every donation will go to Juneteenth on the East.
On Saturday, June 17 – Juneteenth on the East Festival will take place from
3 p.m. - 9 p.m. on NE 23rd Street between N. Kelham Avenue and N. Hood Street. The event is hosted by Conscious Lee and Dashari Miller.
“We are excited to announce this year’s headliner will be theGrammy Nominated performer D Smoke (aka Daniel Farris). Inglewood, California native D Smoke rose to fame on Netflix's hip-hop reality competition in 2019, and is already one of the hottest new artists out there,” Williams said. “The former high school teacher was just nominated for two Grammy Awards: best new artist and best rap album.”
Also headlining the event will be Elle Varner, a Grammy-Award-winning singer-songwriter, who released her first studio album titled, Perfectly Imperfect, in 2012, which debuted at the top of several Billboard charts. The album also produced hit singles "Only Wanna Give It to You" featuring J. Cole and “Refill”.
According to the press release, Elle’s relatable struggles with body image, relationships, and everyday life situations – are some of the themes reflected in her music, creating a cult-like following from fans for the hip hop & soul singer. Elle won her first Grammy in 2017, for her work on Chance the Rapper’s hit album, Coloring Book.
The festival includes a freedom march, kids' activities, dance performances, community awards, food trucks, vendors, Live Murals and musical performances.
Brunch on the East will be heldon Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., hosted byFlorence’s Restaurant, Eastside Pizza House, Kindred Spirits, and Eastside Eatery, and starting at 1437 NE 23rd Street.
“Join us Sunday morning for a jubilee brunch crawl as we sample the best our local establishments have to offer,” Jabee said. “We are featuring Eastside Pizza House, Florence’s, Eastside Eatery at the Market at Eastpoint, Scrambled, and a pop-up with Terraform Cold Brew at Kindred Spirits.
“Please join in this celebration of Freedom and Placemaking while highlighting the history of Emancipation in the United States,’ Jabee added. “Juneteenth reminds us that liberation is not a one-time event. Rather, it’s an ongoing process of fighting for, and gaining back, basic human dignity.”
Jabee continued, “Black people in the United States got a first taste of liberation on June 19, 1865, after more than 400 years of enslavement, exploitation, and denial of humanity. June 19 now marks an annual celebration - Juneteenth.
“Today, we celebrate the Black community’s leadership in cultural revolutions and a powerful determination to celebrate, gather, create, dance, sing, and live in abundant Joy,” Williams added. “This joy is not reliant on physical or systemic circumstances; instead, the ability to withstand oppression with laughter and levity is locked deep within Black culture and genetic memory.”
In addition, on Thursday, June 15, there will be a Black Creativity Panel discussion from 6 – 9 p.m. at Skydance Brewing Co., 1 NE 7 Street, Suite A, in Oklahoma City. Speakers will include Marie Casimir, Skye Latimer, Ronnie Johnson, Laron Chapman, moderated by Krista Rice. Sounds will be provided by DJ Reaper.
For more information, visit withloveokc.org/Juneteenth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.