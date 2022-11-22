Oklahoma City -- First Americans Museum (FAM) is hosting more than 50 premier First American artists December 3-4, in the second annual Winter Holiday Art Market (WHAM).
The two-day market, open from 11 a.m.–4 p.m., is free to the public and will also feature artist demonstrations, musical performances, children’s book readings, community partner booths, and more.
“In our second annual Winter Holiday Art Market we have doubled the number of artists offering unique handmade gifts that are only available here at FAM,” said FAM Executive Director and CEO James Pepper Henry (Kaw/Muscogee).
“Most of the artists are descendants from at least one of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today.”
“We have carefully curated a selection of First American artists to create a diverse shopping experience for our community,” said Tom Farris (Otoe-Missouria/Cherokee), FAMstore manager.
“Many of the invited artists are internationally known, nationally award-winning, and sell year-round in the FAMstore.”
Returning fine artists include Benjamin Harjo, Jr. (Absentee Shawnee/Seminole Nation), Micah Wesley (Creek & Kiowa Nations), Marwin Begaye (Navajo Nation), Kindra Swafford (Cherokee Nation), Gilmore Scott (Navajo Nation), Billy Hensley (Chickasaw Nation), and Traci Rabbit (Cherokee Nation). Some of the new artists for this year include Chase
Kahwinhut Earles (Caddo Nation), Bruce Caesar (Pawnee/Sac & Fox Nations), Chad
Nish Earles (Caddo Nation), and Jason Murray (Kaw Nation).
The WHAM featured artist is Nathalie Standingcloud (Cherokee Nation) from the Hulu FX television show “Reservation Dogs.”
She is also known for her modern tattoo work of traditional southeastern designs, and her drawn two-dimensional graphic works.
Many of the artists are well-known in tribal communities and serve as cultural resources to their respective tribes, according to Farris.
In addition to artist vendors, WHAM will also include a visit from Indigenous Santa. Storytime with Sarah Brown (Choctaw) will share children’s stories, and FAM cultural ambassadors will be offering free loom beadwork classes.
Visit https://famok.org/winter-holiday-art-market/ for the full event schedule.
FAM members are invited to attend the WHAM preview on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 6–8 p.m. The Members Only early shopping event features a concert with Jerod Tate (Chickasaw Nation) and appetizers from the Thirty Nine Restaurant.
To become a FAM member visit www.famok.org/member.
Matriarch Oklahoma will be on-site gift-wrapping vendor purchases throughout the weekend.
Proceeds will benefit Sovereign Community School in Oklahoma City.
FAM is located at 659 First Americans Boulevard in Oklahoma City. For questions, contact tomf@famok.org. The facility located on the south bank of the Oklahoma River has become a leading destination for tourists and for Oklahoma since its opening.
Note: The mission of the First Americans Museum (FAM) is to educate the broader public
about the unique cultures, diversity, history, and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today. The 175,000 square foot facility showcases state-of-the-art exhibitions in history, culture, and art; live public and education programs; a full-service restaurantp resenting unique Native-inspired cuisine; and a museum store featuring one-of-a-kind hand-made items created by premier First American artists. Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City
Sentinel contributed to this report, based on a press release from the Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.