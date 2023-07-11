WildCare - an Oklahoma nonprofit - has rescued 112 birds injured by storms packed with high wind and hail. The birds fell from the trees and died in an unusual phenomenon after weekend storms in Oklahoma.
Many people who were in the area saw the gruesome sight and posted images of birds covering the street on social media.
Some of the trees the birds were sheltering in are barer than others and provided less protection for them.
Many of the first batch of birds were critically injured as WildCare reported that hundreds or more Purple Marlins had been downed near a shopping center close to I-40 between MacArthur Blvd. and North Rockwell Ave. in Oklahoma City.
Spokesperson for Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Micah Holmes said, " It's not normal, but it does happen from time to time, unfortunately. While we all love the rain in July when we get a big storm like this, it can kill wildlife...I'm not sure if this is related to hail, wind, lightning, or maybe a combination of all three but all those things can be fatal to birds. You get these big rains in July, sometimes you can get big storms that can be detrimental for wildlife."
Holmes further commented that the birds were more than likely seeking shelter until the storms had passed. Purple Martins, sleep in trees and now some of those trees are bare and not providing protection.
Holmes went on to say, "We've seen this before whether its big storms or wildfires, or record breaking cold. The wildlife will bounce back. We just got to do what we can to provide them safe places to live and thrive and they'll bounce back.
WildCare urges anyone who finds a bird to put it in a box with a towel on the bottom and bring it to WildCare located at 7601 84th St in Noble.
