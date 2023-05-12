Early this morning in May, Fox News had an easy-to-read and understandable report.
In and of itself, it might seem like a stunning ‘breaking news’ narrative – the collapse of key donor support for an bluer-than-blue institution of higher education in a redder-than-red state.
But in truth, for those who have been paying attention, the story is all too familiar across the nation.
Bringing it home:
A new wave of people who are “Sooner born and bred” are abandoning the home of the Crimson and Cream – the University of Oklahoma.
Their discretionary contributions are going elsewhere, these days.
While some of her colleagues (past and present) might be asleep at the wheel, Hannah Grossman, Fox News Digital Associate Editor, was wide awake when she accumulated information for a compelling story about conservative donors who have decided to stop supporting ideas and agendas they despise.
You might say the story was and is a wake-up call to the bosses at OU – but I won’t be surprised is they decide it best to stay asleep for awhile.
OU leadership has been making clear for some years a pervasive disdain for the right-of-center state culture and the beliefs of most (but not all) Okies.
In truth, Grossman has been wide awake, as it were, for quite some time. She has reported on the pervasive hard-left stream of misinformation in American colleges and universities for some time.
Occasionally, her stories have focused on one or another moment in the devolution of OU from a place where conservatives had a real niche into a place where they are under seemingly perpetual siege.
Following are some highlights of her report, which moved at 4 a.m. today.
One generous donor told her, “As a proud Oklahoman, I cannot support the deliberate destruction of our state’s future.” Key words: deliberate, and destruction.
Christopher Boxwell, a neurosurgeon commenting on the OU medical school, told her: "I'm not happy with where they're headed. The diversity, equity and inclusion [agenda] I think is better named DIE for DEI because I think that's what's going to happen because of it.”
After years in which he had given the school $250,000, he now is, Grossman reports, “concerned that the medical school at the university has strayed from picking the best and brightest to incorporating woke agenda into its recruitment and how that would impact patient care down the line.”
From university-sponsored drag queen story hours and shows (with generous compensation for performers) to DEI workshops aimed at rooting out an allegedly “racist” culture, OU administrators have made it clear they’re glad to take money from people like Boxwell, and kindred spirits -- but that Boxwell, et al. can keep their opinions to themselves.
This is nothing new, but that doesn’t mean its old news.
Over the years, Stacy Martin, managing editor of The City Sentinel, and I have collaborated on some news projects concerning OU.
In 2019, we referenced information services at OU as a “black hole” for journalists. The term was first applied to the institution by Freedom of Information Oklahoma , an organization I respect which is absolutely NOT a conservative enclave.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/education/the-black-hole-for-open-records-at-the-university-of-oklahoma/article_af3edf92-2d07-58d2-9e67-be440f7e65ef.html
“Mainstream” news organizations have been frustrated with OU, and journalists on a more conservative-leaning spectrum have had experiences such as what Stacy and I encountered:
From September 17, 2018 (Constitution Day) to November 4, 2019 (Will Rogers Birthday), we waited for the Open Records office at OU to answer a request for information about academics we thought might be using the University email system and state government time to engage in political activism.
After waiting 14 months for the desired information, the request was finally answered.
Our review of 635 records documented activist professors utilizing state resources, particularly state email addresses, for non-state business. Documents were often signed by an OU professor, thus leveraging their university status and power to influence students, the community and the city of Norman.
They developed strategy on securing Norman city council votes in their favor and guided efforts to remove business leaders from volunteer community and public service roles, criticized a local non-profit for hosting a community information meeting, coordinated and organized forums with a political purpose, used academic status to criticize the OU Daily’s coverage (including planting negative stories about a non-profit group).
They distributed selected studies to The Norman Transcript and other media, although they are not official university media representatives, contacted the local District Attorney Council to allege wrongdoing by others (including asserted criminality).
They worked closely with students, in a way more reminiscent of running a campaign office than of education.
A lot of material, parts of it more interesting than others, indisputably showed patterns of use, or misuse, of University (government) resources, taking sides in a political dispute over a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) mechanism and development of an area adjacent to the OU campus.
We are not alone in the experiencing the “black hole” at OU.
Writers affiliated with the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs have often been quoted over the years in our stories about OU.
And, in fact, OCPA president Jonathan Small – whose essays have often appeared in print or online at The City Sentinel – got the last word in Ms. Grossman’s exquisite work of professional journalism:
“Students, parents and taxpayers deserve better than the continued advance of destructive far-left ideologies constantly advanced and facilitated by the employed leadership at OU," he said.
"The continuance of this behavior is just confirmation that only one thing will cause the destructive behavior to stop, which is for both donors and lawmakers to completely withdraw funding until OU’s employed leadership gets the message and changes course," Small reflected.
And, dear reader, guess what? Fox News Digital noted in its early morning report:
“The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”
Note: Pat McGuigan is editor emeritus for The City Sentinel newspaper. The aforementioned Ms. Martin is managing editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.