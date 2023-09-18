The ever-mounting threats facing Israel are a reminder that we must always rise above partisan politics to work with America’s leaders on both sides of the aisle to keep Israel safe and America strong.
When we do that, we ensure that Israel has the security it needs to take risks for peace. Last month marked the three-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
This historic agreement ignited a new era of peace and progress in the Middle East, and was followed soon after by Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco also normalizing relations with the Jewish state.
Your work with AIPAC — promoting peace and progress through engagement rather than boycotts — helped pave the way for these growing regional ties that are already fueling new people-to-people engagement, cooperation on security threats, and robust economic growth.
But we know much work still needs to be done to strengthen and expand these historic agreements.
That’s why we’re now urging Congress to support The U.S.-Israel Partnership and Abraham Accords Enhancement Act of 2023. This new legislation expresses America’s commitment to Israeli security, bilateral cooperation, and integrating Israel into the broader Middle East through the Abraham Accords.
It is also why we are urging Congress to uphold its steadfast commitment to vital U.S. security assistance to Israel.
We know that a strong and secure Israel, backed by the United States, is crucial to bringing further peace and cooperation to the region.
Note: Brian Shankman is Chief Strategy Director for National Affairs at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, 251 H Street, N.W. • Washington D.C. 20001. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) adapted into a commentary an email Shankman sent.
