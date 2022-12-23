OKLAHOMA CITY – Making the holiday season extra special and romantic, on December 21, Oklahoma City residents Wes and Imogene Atkinson celebrated their astounding and amazing 70th wedding anniversary.
Rosie Atkinson said, “My grandparents (commonly known as Mom and Dad, Mimi and Papa or Imo and Wes) are true high school sweethearts, first meeting in a small town in southeast Kansas in the late 1940s when she was a freshman and he a senior. The first time she saw him, he was playing the drums with a little jazz band in the local park.”
A decidedly special and rare accomplishment, couples who make it to 70 years represent just one-tenth of one percent of all marriages, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“The summer between my last two years in high school, I worked in a gas station and was finally able to have a girlfriend,” Wes recalled. “About that time, several new faces appeared in town because there was a new dam being built close to Caney, Kansas and many of the workers had children. Lucky for me, there was one very cute freshman that attracted boys like bees to flowers, and her name was Imogene.”
Wes and Imogene dated on and off and were married in Santa Ynez, California in December of 1952 when she was only 18 and he was a few weeks shy of 21.
“The wedding was a small and hurried affair, as the groom had just returned from a seven-month deployment in the Pacific, and would deploy again in eight weeks for another seven months,” Rosie stated.
In October 1953, Imogene gave birth to their first child, Randy. As “Imo” tells it, the little old ladies in Caney, were counting their calendars when she got pregnant, trying to calculate if any “funny business had gone on.”
Randy, a well known Oklahoma City dentist who established Crown Heights Dentistry in 1983, now retired, said, “70 years! I’ve never known any couple married 70 years. My mom and dad are the first. Quite the pair, always enjoying their family and friends, and each other (most of the time!). Happy anniversary to you Mom and Dad – here’s to many more.”
Rosie explained, “Mimi and Papa would go on to have two more children, Rick and Robin, to complete their family of five.”
Rick, a Dental Technician specializing in dental ceramics at Crown Heights Dentistry, is from Oklahoma City and Robin, a Special Education teacher for 35 years, lives in Stillwater.
“Mom and dad have spent their entire lives supporting their children, wishing for nothing more than their happiness,” Rick stated.
About the platinum anniversary couple, Robin said, “Family has always been the most important thing to Mom and Dad. As long as they have their children and grandchildren close to them, they are happy.”
Honoring her grandparents, Rosie continued, “Now the proud parents of three, and grandparents of two grandchildren: myself and my cousin Walker, they are ‘honorary’ parents and grandparents to many, many more, having hosted countless friends of their kids and grandkids in their homes in Bartlesville, Tulsa, Grand Lake and now Oklahoma City.”
A true music lover, Wes performed in jazz bands his entire life. “He still has a trap set in his garage and plays to YouTube videos weekly,” Randy said. “He played in the Navy Jazz Band during the Korean conflict. He loves Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich, Ella Fitzgerald …all Big Band music, and he can still really play!”
Rosie said, “My fondest childhood memories are weekends at Grand Lake with Mimi and Papa. I’ve never met two more generous and hospitable people who so freely open their hearts and their homes.
“At ages 88 and 90 (Papa will be 91 on Jan 1), they still love to celebrate and throw a mean dinner party,” Rosie added. “Mimi’s margaritas and chalupas are well-known and regularly requested across several states.
“As we close out yet another year and head into 2023, what a blessing it is to witness such steadfast and enduring love,” she said.
NOTE: We, at the Oklahoma City Sentinel, send our enthusiastic congratulations to Wes and Imogene Atkinson and wish them many more years of happiness together.
