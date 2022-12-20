breaking
Waterford.org partnership delivers gift of learning to Oklahoma families this holiday season – federal tax dollars helping young learners access resources
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
Oklahoma City – Parents and caregivers can give their child the gift of learning at no financial cost this year thanks to federal dollars from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund – through the facilitating efforts of the education nonprofit Waterford.org.
According to a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, the work of Waterford.org is “a gift that can close early learning gaps and also fill downtime during the holiday season in a fun and educational way.”
Okmulgee Public Schools Superintendent Renee Dove, in reflections included in the Waterford.org release, said: “We’re taking those federal dollars and spending them wisely on a learning solution we’ve already seen help so many of our students begin kindergarten ready to learn.”
The program as now operating is described this way: “When parents and caregivers register at WaterfordUpstart.org, their children get the research-based and third-party validated early education program that comes with a laptop computer families get to keep when the at-home instruction wraps up. If a household needs internet access, then Waterford provides that. Children spend time using the adaptive software to learn the basics of reading. There are optional math and science lessons children can take advantage of, as well.
“The program includes phone calls from a coach with teaching tips that facilitate learning both in front of the computer and offline. All of that is designed to fit the particular schedule of each family. The federal funding is why there is no financial cost for families.”
Kim Fisher, spokesperson for Waterford.org, asserted: “Children who begin school on par with their peers don’t have to play catch-up, so they tend to have better outcomes.”
The organization says, “On average, Waterford Upstart graduates enter kindergarten reading at nearly a first-grade level.:
Note: Waterford.org is an early education nonprofit with a mission to achieve universal literacy for children through equity, access and family empowerment. Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel adapted this report from information provided by the Whitney Business Group of Phoenix, Arizona.
