Over the past year the effectiveness that tested the leadership skills of local leaders as city leaders had to face tense economic situations that came after the Covid-19 pandemic. Other issues such as higher homicide rates made the road traveled by many city leaders a rough and rocky one.
Difficult times for leaders running cities have always been challenging. Leaders have always had to balance the public's diverse interests along with the city's resources. Those sometimes-strained resources cause the city's leaders to have to examine what services are the most essential for the greater good of the community as a whole.
So, how is it that effectiveness is measured to determine operating efficiency? Those things are measured by the quality of services the public receives compared to the total budget.
Using those perameters WalletHub looked at the operating efficiency of 149 of the largest U.S. Cities to see which ones have been managed the best. WalletHub conducted a "Quality of Services" score with 36 metrics in six services categories and then measured by the city's per capita budget.
In the survey Oklahoma City came in as the 11th best run city, Tulsa the 45th, Ranked at the bottom ranked 149th was San Francisco, California, and the top city according to WalletHub is Nampa, Idaho.
In the survey of long term debts outstanding per capita was Caspar, Wyoming. The highest rate of High School Graduation was Tallahassee, Florida.
