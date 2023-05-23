Do you know that disabled Oklahoma veterans are not receiving the medical care they earned for their service because they lack transportation?
The Oklahoma DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System have teamed up to help solve this problem with the Drive-A-Hero Campaign. On June 13, the Oklahoma DAV and VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System are recruiting and training new volunteers to drive disabled Oklahoma veterans to and from VA medical appointments.
The goal is to boost the number of volunteer drivers in order to widen the coverage area and increase the number of veterans served in 2023. Communities that need drivers include Oklahoma City, Lawton and Ardmore.
Who Can Volunteer? We are seeking volunteer drivers with a valid driver’s license (CDL License not required), who are willing to drive veterans to ensure that they make their appointments and never go without the treatment they need.
Volunteer Drivers will be primarily dispatched from the Oklahoma City VA Hospital and the Comanche County Hospital in Lawton in 4 to 8 hour shifts. Volunteers do not have to be veterans to participate in the program.
When is Training? Drive-A-Hero Volunteer Training is required for all drivers and training will be offered on Tuesday, June 13. During the Volunteer Training, drivers will complete drivers’ classroom training, VA orientation, and complete a background check.
Volunteers must bring two forms of identification: Drivers License and/or Passport, Social Security Card, Voter Registration, Military ID or VA Medical ID.
Drive-A-Hero Volunteer Training
Tuesday, June 13
1:00 p.m.
Embassy Suites Northwest, 3233 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City
If you have questions, please call Jennifer Hammons, Oklahoma DAV Transportation Services at 405-456-1540 or Melissa Overfield, VA Volunteer Services at 405-456-5162.
Oklahoma DAV
More than 337,000 Oklahoma men and women have served in the armed forces, but less than 25 percent of these veterans are taking advantage of the promise for life-long benefits and services.
The Oklahoma DAV provides free, professional assistance to all men and women who served in the armed forces, both stateside and abroad, in obtaining benefits and services earned through military service. Visit www.OKDAV.org to learn more.
VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System
VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System serves more than 63,000 Veterans in 48 counties in Oklahoma and 2 counties in north central Texas. The anchor facility is a 192-bed teaching hospital in the heart of Oklahoma City. They operate 16 outpatient clinics in Ada, Altus, Ardmore, Blackwell, Clinton, Enid, Lawton, Oklahoma City, Stillwater, and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, and in Wichita Falls, Texas.
They offer specialized programs including Mental Health Intensive Case Management, Reaching Out to Educate and Assist Health Care Families, Compensated Work Therapy, the Center for Alzheimer and Neurodegenerative Diseases, and animal assisted therapy.
To learn more, visit the Oklahoma City VA health care page.
