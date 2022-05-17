In the wake of a recent data breach that exposed personal identifiable information of more than 5,000 Oklahomans on the developmental disabilities waiting list to receive waiver services, SOAR Partners is hosting a virtual event to help families stay protected online. It will be held this Thursday, May 19, at 1 p.m.
Those interested in attending can register by emailing nway@soar.partners or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsdu2sqDIjG9LpmZ-Bybkga9NDapfu9X77.
"Families need to understand that there are many ways which the data breach can hit home for them and their loved ones,” said Greg Arend, CEO of SOAR Partners.
“Based on how these things often work, it may be many years before we understand the full weight of how this will affect families. This webinar is to give families a path forward, tangible actions they can take now and a guide on how they can respond should they be affected in the future.”
The webinar will include a panel discussion including trusted experts from GableGotwals law firm, The University of Tulsa and Vast Bank to discuss what families and caregivers of Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities can do to keep themselves and those they care for protected.
Oklahomans on the waiting list were notified in early March about a data breach that occurred on December 7 involving personal information and social security numbers handled by Liberty of Oklahoma, the company contracted by the Department of Human Services to conduct assessments of those on the waiting list.
Liberty is offering families a free year of Experian credit monitoring. The deadline for those exposed to register for the services is June 30, 2022.
“This is a great first step to taking some control over the situation,” Arend said.
“I encourage all families to join our webinar to learn about even more steps that can be taken to monitor their security and take action if and when they are affected."
