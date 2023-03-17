Veterans for America First asks Georgia Legislature to consider restrictions on drag shows

Cumming, Georgia, via Newswire.com -- Recently, Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law to limit "adult cabaret performances", putting age restrictions in place to ensure that children are not present at sexually explicit performances.
Veterans for America First – also known as Veterans for Trump -- is a national organization (https://veteransforamericafirst.org/ ) that recently launched a Georgia state chapter focusing on local conservative issues."
On April 23, the Forsyth County Georgia Senior Citizen Center in Cumming, Georgia, is hosting an all-ages family bingo run by drag queen Mrs. Ivana.
The flyer for the event states "Join our kids dance contest".
VFAF Ambassador Cooper Guyon, who works at the state capital with Georgia State Senator Jason R. Anavitarte, suggested exploring the possibility of legislation like Tennessee. Guyon has arranged a meeting with the Senator and the Vets organization to address the concerns of the citizens and community leaders who asked the Veterans group to get involved.
"Senator Anavitarte has been a leader fighting for our conservative values," said Cooper Guyon.
"Our organization is not looking to prevent lawful gatherings; we are simply asking our state legislatures to look at the law Tennessee passed and consider similar for Georgia to further protect the children," said VFAF President Stan Fitzgerald.
According to a press release, Veterans for America First represents millions of conservative veterans and first responders. The organization has endorsed Donald J. Trump for the 47th President of the United States and is part of the Trump campaign coalition.
Note: Newswire.com sent this press release was sent to The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City, where an editor prepared it for online posting. Newswire.com is a worldwide press releaae service that works with newspapers and other news/information organizations around the world.
The original version of this stor (before editing) can be viewed here:
https://www.newswire.com/news/veterans-for-america-first-ask-georgia-legislatures-to-consider-21979736
According to a recent press release, Attorney Jared Craig, the VFAF Georgia state chapter spokesman (https://georgiavfaf.org/team/ ) will be working with VFAF Ambassador Hunter Hill on the logistics in Forsythe County assisting the community with their concerns.
VFAF national media representative Angie Wong will be available for comment.
Veterans for America First organized a Legacy PAC event early this month in the nation’s capital, promoting an effort “to hold the line and continue President Trump's legacy with the next generation of Conservative leaders."
Angie Wong, Jared Craig and Stan Fitzgerald (along with Donna Fitzgerald) were active in arranging the March 2 event held at the University Club in Washington, D.C.
From left to right: Stan and Donna Fitzgerald, Angie Wong and Jared Craig, leaders of Veterans for America First (aka Veterans for Trump) are planning a fight for 'Conservative Values' in Georgia and across the United States.
Veterans for America First asks Georgia Legislature to consider restrictions on drag shows

City Sentinel Staff Report
City Sentinel Staff Report
