Oklahoma recently lost a bid to bring a multi-billion-dollar business into the state. German carmaker Volkswagen's battery power company PowerCo chose to build its electric vehicle battery plant in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, for which the Sooner state's policy makers had earmarked almost $700 million in incentives. Word is that this gigafactory for cell manufacturing will produce sustainable unified cells, and production will begin in 2027.
If Oklahomans are surprised and wondering about government transparency, that's because the project was known as Project Connect due to a confidentiality agreement.
Reports are VW eyeballed both Canada and Oklahoma. And the requirements apparently were that if Project Connect spent at least $3.6 billion on the Oklahoma project, began by hiring 500 full-time workers during the first year, and hit 3,500 full-time staff by years four and five, and created 4,000 jobs, then Volkswagen would have received $700 million in rebates from the State of Oklahoma
In a March 13 statement in The Oklahoman, a VW board member who serves on the PowerCo board, said in a news release, "Canada and Ontario are perfect partners for scaling up our battery business and green economy jobs, as we share the same values of sustainability, responsibility, and cooperation."
All research points to Oklahoma taxpayer wallets as the source for those $700 million dollars.
Regarding the VW plant loss, Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs Policy Research Fellow Curtis Shelton said on March 16, "I think that's probably best for the state. It shouldn't be the taxpayer's role to give taxpayer money to businesses. Government's real role should be creating a real environment for all Oklahomans to choose what they think is best for them and their families rather than pick and choose winners. As an example, right now Oklahoma essentially says that instead of letting businesses grow organically, we are giving the film industry business tax revenues to come here. And most Oklahomans will never know that. No one tells people that the monies to bring these businesses and industries into Oklahoma all come from taxpayer pockets."
Project Connect comes almost one year after an April 26, 2022, report stating that Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill to authorize up to $700 million in state subsidies to lure an unidentified major manufacturer to the state. Stitt and legislative allies crafted the Large-Scale Economic Activity and Development, or LEAD, with the governor and lawmakers approving the incentive package and hinting that the taxpayer monies were targeted at a company associated with the electric-vehicle industry.
With a goal of repealing the LEAD Act, last month Oklahoma State Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, said the government policy is "a failed attempt to entice business to Oklahoma."
"Fallacy is defined as a statement or an argument based upon a false or invalid inference, or false notion, or an incorrectness of reasoning or belief," Gann said. "There is a fallacy of thought in Oklahoma politics that somehow the state must compete with other states to attract business for economic development. This has been proved false by reliable research and experience."
Viewed by some as wasteful or unjust, "corporate welfare" allows preferential treatment for corporations, with government giving financial aid such as tax breaks, contracts, subsidies, tax rewards, and other to bring businesses into a geographic area. Ralph Nader coined the term in 1956. The breaks are often given to already-big businesses, and the question is: does the benefit of jobs for some outweigh the taxes paid by everyone including other workers, businesses and citizens? In fact, as a government project, American citizens have lashed out at corporate welfare because they often see established, big corporations benefitting.
An example is when New York and Virginia upset taxpayers by offering $3 billion in incentives to Amazon for a new headquarters. Regardless, successful corporate welfare programs spotlight politicians who hold press conferences and announce they created jobs.
A 2018 article by the Mercatus Center of George Mason University in Virginia said economic theory and experience suggest that cities and states are throwing away their money when courting huge corporations with billions of dollars in subsidies, which don't necessarily sway the corporations' minds on where to land, and the businesses asking for more incentives after they get situated in a state. And the money fails to produce economic growth while amounting to "a kind of extortion."
Gann said in the case of corporate welfare, "The majority of taxes come from ordinary Oklahomans who want to provide for their families and have some left over at the end of the month. The biggest hindrance to tax relief for citizens...is the mistaken belief that government creates wealth by giving our money away to corporations with billion-dollar revenues. We need to stop the giveaway of tax dollars to those who don't need it and instead give back to the Oklahoma taxpayers."
In the views of corporate welfare critics, a state without work penalties, - aka state income taxes - brings about economic competitiveness and thus economic freedom, without favoring one business owner over another, and thus correlating with economic development. Businesses are moving into states like Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, that have no work penalties aka personal income taxes.
And conservative analysts counter arguments that social issues are a driving force for economic growth. They point out that massive numbers are loading moving vans and fleeing states that line up with the most “woke” of social policies, such as California, New York, and Illinois.
For those who assert Volkswagen Group of Wolfsburg, Germany, formed in 1937, needs tax dollar help, many economists ask that policymakers consider VWs 2022 financial summary: Revenue $295.7 billion; Assets $638.3 billion; Profits $17.5 billion.
Shelton said, "The most impactful thing is to put investments toward tax reform and school reform because those are the kinds of investments that will impact Oklahomans for years to come. Incentivize people to move here when you no longer pay income tax. Tax reform brings in people to the state. Education reform helps with the state work force. Fixing those should be a priority to make sure people stay here."
