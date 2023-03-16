OKLAHOMA CITY – The three winners of its fourth annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County Black History Month Art Contest, sponsored by UScellular, were announced at a recent celebration at the club. The Oklahoma City community voted for their favorite art, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts: Xochiti Hernandez received $250 for 1st Place, Saige Greasham received $150 for 2nd Place, and Ai’vy Pike received $100 for 3rd Place.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County members were encouraged to create original pieces of artwork recognizing influential historical Black STEM icons including world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).
“Working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the achievements of Black STEM icons such as Mae Jemison, Katherine Johnson and George Washington Carver has been extremely gratifying,” said Travis Toliver, area vice president at UScellular.
“The creativity that Club members displayed in their artwork was inspiring and we congratulate our participants and winners in this year’s contest,” he added.
Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs and local UScellular leaders based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was made available online throughout the month of February.
“We’re so proud of all the Club members who participated and worked hard to create wonderful artwork for this year’s Black History Month Art Contest,” said Mercedes Miller, volunteer coordinator at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County. “Thank you to UScellular for continuing to support our youth and bring opportunities like the art contest to the Clubs each year.”
Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. Additionally, through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged up to $13 million in hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet in its markets.
