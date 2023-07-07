A survey by QuestionPro conducted a poll of 3.000 regular road trippers that asked them to rank the routes the fear traveling the most. They selected US 412 in Oklahoma as the 31st most feared.
This diverse road passes through diverse landscapes, including rural areas, small towns, and urban centers. But the reason for the ranking is the sparse offering of roadside services along the highway in remote areas.
Finding assistance in the event of a breakdown is difficult and travelers will have to wait for extended periods to get help.
Its important for travelers to carry an emergency kit that includes water, food, and blankets to deal with possible delays.
It is not uncommon to encounter severe weather along the route that makes for hazardous driving conditions that will further complicate the situation for stranded motorists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.