Oklahoma City officials expect 250 volunteers tomorrow (Saturday, August 12) for implementation of an Urban Heat Island Mapping Campaign.
A press release from the City’s Office of Sustainability said volunteers “aka street scientists, will capture temperature and air quality data across the city along predetermined routes during the early morning, late afternoon and evening. The volunteers will attach equipment to their vehicle’s window and drive along an assigned route, measuring air temperature, air quality (particulate matter) and tracking location. “
This spring, Oklahoma City was selected as one of the cities for the program, administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
After data is gathered, according to the city government, “ a NOAA contractor, CAPA Strategies, will create a report for local decision-makers, planners and health organizations to take action to reduce the health impacts of extreme heat.”
Activity is planned for tomorrow from 6:30 - 9 a.m.; and from 2 - 8:30 p.m. A media opportunity is scheduled for the Will Rogers Senior Center, 3501 Pat Murphy Drive Oklahoma City, 73112. Coordinating the event is Sarah Terry-Cobo, who runs the Office of Sustainability.
According to a post about the NOAA project shared on a Facebook page last month, Salt Lake City, Miami, and Louisville are considered the "top three urban heat islands" in the United States.
For a project held in Salt Lake City during July, "70 volunteers drove a sensor along 10 different routes during 3 different hours of the day to gather data on temperature, humidity, and location to create a city heat index."
Oklahoma City Ward 6 Council member Jo Beth Hamon in early July encouraged volunteers to sign up for Oklahoma's City event.
She said the intention was "to collect data that will inform strategies to reduce temperatures, like tree planting, locating cooling shelters, and creating heat action plans to educate the public and policy makers. In Oklahoma City, our goal is to prioritize the hottest areas with the most vulnerable people and reduce those risks."
NOAA announced on April 4 that Oklahoma’s capital city was, as The City Sentinel reported “one of 18 communities selected to participate in the 2023 NOAA Urban Heat Island (UHI) mapping campaign.”
Volunteers at that time were also described as “citizen scientists.”
“Volunteer citizen scientists will travel through their city in the morning, afternoon, and evening on one of the hottest days of the year with heat sensors mounted on their car, said T.O. Bowman, Program Planner in the Sustainability Office.
The sensors record temperature, humidity, time, and the volunteers’ location, a news release from the city government press release explained at that time.
What NOAA calls “urban heat islands” are areas with few trees and plenty of pavement. The lack of greenery can result in temperatures as much as 20 degrees otter than areas with less black asphalt, more grass and more trees, NOAA literature asserts.
In addition to the three anticipated “hot spots” other cities cities chosen for the study were Oklahoma City, Chicago, Illinois, Dallas, Texas, Asheville, North Carolina, Framingham and Brockton, Massachusetts, Johnson County and Wyandotte County, Kansas (which includes the Kansas City suburbs), Wilmington, Delaware, Toledo, Ohio, Little Rock, Arkansas; Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Sedona, Arizona, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Washington County, Oregon, outside of Portland.
During “heat island campaigns” held in 2022, over 1 million measures were gathered in 15 U.S. communities by “citizen scientists.”
The City Sentinel, working from material provided by the city government, reported this spring that the “Cities from past campaigns used their heat island data and maps to implement tree planting strategies, inform communities of the location of new public transit shelters for cooling relief, develop heat action plans, educate residents and policymakers and inform new research. Data from the UHI campaigns are open-access and available on the federal website Heat.gov.
NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said at that time, “The burden of heat is not shared equally in our urban areas.”
He continued, “Gathering this type of environmental intelligence helps communities measure their hottest places so they can develop strategies to reduce the dangerous effects of heat. Community by community, we’re working to create a climate-ready nation that is resilient in a changing world.”
