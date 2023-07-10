OKLAHOMA CITY - Upward Transitions has received a $250,000 grant from the Arnall Community Fund at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its Child Welfare grant program. The grant will be used in funding the Focus on Families Homeless Prevention project, allowing Upward Transitions to increase its services to families at risk of becoming homeless, supporting its mission to prevent generational poverty.
Upward Transitions is an Oklahoma County non-profit that serves families and individuals who are homeless, at risk of becoming homeless, or stranded by providing case management and stabilizing resources to help meet basic social needs.
“We are so grateful and honored to receive this generous support from the Arnall Community Fund at the Oklahoma City Foundation for our Focus on Families Homeless Prevention program,’ said Upward Transitions’ CEO, Periann Pulliam. “This grant will allow us to truly make a meaningful impact on the lives of families with children who are at risk of becoming homeless, especially at a time when evictions are on the rise in our community.”
Because of the Arnall Community Fund at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, Upward Transitions will be able to add an additional homeless prevention case manager dedicated to providing services to an additional 200 households with families with children next year.
Upward Transitions has developed a strategic partnership with Shelterwell to support the clients of each through a mutual exchange of services. to increase housing stability and divert or end DHS Child Welfare involvement.
For over 98 years, Upward Transitions’ works to prevent generational poverty through community collaboration, emergency relief, and empowerment, which gives hope to families and individuals experiencing housing instability.
Founded in 1969, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that works with donors to create charitable funds that will benefit the community both now and in the future.
The Arnall Community Fund at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation supports organizations creating lasting change to systems associated with animal welfare, criminal justice reform, and foster care and juvenile justice.
For more information about the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.org.
To learn more about Upward Transitions, visit upwardtransitions.org or contact Periann Pulliam, Chief Executive Officer at 405-232-5507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.