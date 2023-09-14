Uptown 23rd District businesses are getting ready for a block party style event to showcase the diverse offerings in the business, arts and entertainment district on September 23rd.
The event hosted by the nonprofit Friends of Uptown and the Uptown BID will run the event from 4 pm to 10 pm with live music featuring Tauk Moore, Bandalos Chinos from Buenos Aires, Estereomance form El Paso, Ramsey Thornton from Tulsa, and Oklahoma City bands Blue Morrison and Kora Waves.
The District Association was founded in 2012 to help build up the commercial corridor that runs along Northwest 23rd Street between Broadway and Pennsylvania avenues which is home to dozens of locally owned businesses.
A recent report showed that there are 191 businesses in the district that employ more than 1,400 people. Total annual sales in the district are more than $161 million with services accounting for 33% and retail trade 29% of those revenue figures.
The president of the Association Chelsea Banks says they have 84 member businesses and half are entertainment and dining and 35% are services. Most of the buildings were constructed in the 1920's and 30's
The cultures are diverse as the district blends into the Asian District to the west and flows into the predominately Black East Point neighborhood to the east.
The district was established in 2019 by a vote of the City Council and the area property owners pay an assessment to provide services including street cleaning, landscape, maintenance, security, marketing and Administration.
The BID is managed by the Uptown 23rd District Associations board of directors and made up of stakeholders who meet quarterly.
