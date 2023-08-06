In the Indian Ocean -- Personnel Specialist 1st Class Toiosha Willis, from Buford, Georgia, has been featured at work serving in the mess decks of the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan in recent U.S. Navy information communications .
One of her "customers" has Specialist Third Class Bryce Cook of Oklahoma City, similarly featured in the recent Navy information post. Cook and Willis are among more than 200 sailors serving on the Reagan.
They serve aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean.
About the U.S.S. Reagan and present duties
The Ronald Reagan -- named for the Fortieth president of the United States -- is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5.
According to the U.S. Navy summary of the carrier's duty, it provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
Also aboard is Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha Chevalier Losada, who took a series of snapshots of sailors who were (other than those on the serving line) taking a meal break on July 22.
The U.S.S. Ronald Reagan's keel was laid down in February 1998. The carrier -- part of the Nimitz Class -- was christened in March 2001 by the former president's wife, Nancy, at Newport News Shipping.
There are ten Nimitz class carriers in service. Eight are named after U.S. Presidents: George Washington, Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight David Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, George H.W. Bush, and Reagan. Two other Nimitz-class ships are named after John C. Stennis and Carl Vinson.
Nimitz-class ships carry between 85 and 90 aircraft, and other forms of weaponry.
The Reagan has returned to Pacific Ocean duty in recent assignments, with time in the South China Sea in June 2023, before transmitting to the Indian Ocean.
The U.S.S. Reagan in serving in cooperation with nations throughout the Pacific and Asian region. It sailed near Vietnam this summer, but did not make a port call.
However, last year the ship stopped in Singapore for the first time since the presidency of Donald Trump. The ship also made a call in South Korea, where the dictator of North Korea continues to make aggressive noise about its the South, a long-time ally of America.
Ties between Vietnam, still officially a communist country, and the U.S.A. have been cordial in expanding business ties and diplomatic relations for several decades, accented most recently as they work, generally speaking, cordially during a time of expansive intentions by the communist mainland government of the Peoples' Republic of China.
While the Reagan passed near Vietnam, the hoped-for formal port call did not take place, almost certainly due to mainland China’s protests.
Last year the U.S.S. Reagan and its "Strike Group" (a CSG - carrier strike group) spent time in the Strait of Taiwan, during the visits of U.S. officials (including then-Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi) to the Republic of China on Taiwan, often called 'Free China'.
Japan has worked with Vietnam, other Pacific nations and the U.S. to counter-balance hegemonic mainland China assertions of most of the South China sea – far beyond its historic territory.
In July, the U.S.S. Reagan participated with Australia in support of Talisman Sabre, described in Navy literature as "the largest bilateral military exercise" between the two nations, aimed at strengthening "relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing … collective capabilities."
Recently, the concerns of several countries in the nation were expressed in bans (temporary, perhaps permanent) of the film “Barbie” after makers of the film included visual reference to the so-called “nine-line map”.
(https://www.vox.com/culture/2023/7/13/23791805/barbie-map-nine-dash-line-vietnam-china )
Makers of the film included the “nine-line” map under pressure from mainland China in a scene where Barbie was told it was time to enter the “real-world.” After visual images of the map circulated widely, Vietnam banned the film from domestic showings.
Notes: Pat McGuigan and Stacy Martin of The City Sentinel gratefully acknowledge the work of the U.S. Navy's Community Outreach, based in Tennessee. This story began with from material transmitted by Rick Burke of that office. The pair of reporters expanded from that to include both historical and present duty information about the super-carrier’s present duties, and the context for those assignments.
