Washington, D.C. -- U.S. Representatives Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma, and Haley Stevens, D-Michigan, recently introduced House Resolution 9125, the Safe Leave for Victims of Domestic Violence Act.
The legislation would expand the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 (FMLA) so that employees can take unpaid leave to meet their needs related to being a victim of dating violence, domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking, or stalking.
Importantly, it would allow victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to handle their affairs without fear of losing their job. The YWCA of OKC has formally endorsed H.R. 9125.
In a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Congresswoman Bice said,
“Victims of domestic violence or sexual assault need support after experiencing such a traumatic event. Sadly, a lack of financial security often keeps victims in abusive situations.
"This legislation is critical in ensuring that individuals who have endured this kind of abuse can get back on their feet without fear of losing their jobs. I am grateful for the support of my colleagues on this bipartisan legislation.”
Rep. Stevens, who serves Michigan's Eleventh Congressional District in the U.S. House, said:
“If you are a survivor of sexual assault or domestic violence, you deserve to take time off to seek help and heal without fear of losing your job.
“With an estimated 10 million adults experiencing domestic violence in the United States each year, and more experiencing sexual assault, we need to put policies in place that expand labor safeguards so that those impacted may take care of themselves and their families. I am proud to co-lead the introduction of the Safe Leave for Victims of Domestic Violence Act, which will extend FMLA leave eligibility to survivors of abuse to ensure that they don’t have to make the difficult decision between their well-being and employment.”
The bi-partisan legislation can be studied here:
https://bice.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/bice.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/10.4.22-fmla-safe-leave-text-signed-002.pdf
The YWCA of Oklahoma City issued a strong statement of support for the proposal:
"Research indicates that up to 99% of survivors of intimate partner violence experience financial abuse and/or economic coercion at the hand of their perpetrators. Financial security equates to safety. YWCA OKC provides critical lifesaving services and support to survivors. Every day our staff aid clients in navigating the myriad of tasks they must complete to heal after the abuse they experience and create futures free from violence.
“H.R. 9125 will enable victims to receive these services without fear of losing their jobs. The bill immediately provides a very real and lasting positive impact on the lives of those reeling from abuse. YWCA OKC is pleased to endorse this bipartisan effort to support survivors."
A note from Reporter Pat McGuigan: The above staff report is adapted from a press release received from Bice’s congressional office.
Rep. Bice serves the Fifth Congressional District of Oklahoma, which presently includes about half of Oklahoma County and all of Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.
The reconfigured Fifth District lines incorporate much of the northern one-half of Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City and other jurisdictions), It retains both “Pott” and Seminole County, and heads to areas north of the City, stretching into parts of Logan County (Guthrie), Canadian County and all of Lincoln County.
Bice is seeking re-election. Her Democratic opponent in the November 8 race is Joshua Harris-Till. An independent, David Frosch, also is on the ballot.
