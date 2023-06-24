Millington, Tennessee (NNS) –- The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring Navy Week back to Oklahoma City, from June 26 to July 2, with Sailors from across the fleet to take part in the service’s signature outreach program.
Oklahoma City Navy Week will give the community an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its Sailors and its importance to national security and prosperity.
Participating Navy organizations include PCU Oklahoma (SSN 802), USS Constitution, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, NTAG Red River, Naval History & Heritage Command, Navy Band Southeast, Ceremonial Guard Drill Team, Naval Meteorology & Oceanography Command, Office of Small Business Programs, STRATCOMWING ONE, Naval Special Warfare, U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron and U.S. Fleet Forces Command.
Over 60 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city, culminating in a performance at the Tinker Airshow by the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the state-of-the-art "Nimitz" virtual reality experience, which consists of individuals participating in a virtual high-speed water extraction of a Navy SEAL team pinned down under enemy fire.
The Navy's senior executive for Oklahoma City Navy Week is Vice Admiral Jeffery Trussler, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare.
During Oklahoma City Navy Week, he will participate in community engagements, meet with students, and speak with local businesses, civic, education, and government leaders.
Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Oklahoma City.
"We are excited to bring the Navy Week program to Oklahoma," said NAVCO's director, Cmdr. Anthony Falvo.
“Seapower and America’s Navy are more important now than ever before. The U.S. Navy remains our nation’s most powerful instrument of military influence and Navy Weeks allow us to showcase how the Navy serves America at sea, in the air, and ashore.”
Throughout the week, Sailors will participate in various community events across the area, including engaging with youth at Science Museum Oklahoma and Oklahoma City Zoo, as well as volunteering throughout Oklahoma County at Rebuilding Together OKC and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Residents will also enjoy free live music by Navy Band Southeast on Friday, June 30th, 7:00 p.m. at Bricktown plaza, and during the Stars and Stripes River Festival at Riversports OKC on Saturday July 1st.
Oklahoma City Navy Week is the seventh Navy Week to take place in 2023, which brings a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects.
Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people -- about half the U.S. population.
Editor's Note and Disclosure: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting. The newspaper works regularly with the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach, based in Tennessee. Pat's father, Bruce Frederick McGuigan, served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War Era, with overseas duty in Morocco. Pat was born at Kingsville Hospital at the Naval Air Station in Corpus, Christi, Texas. His mother Bonnie Faye Brannan McGuigan lived there while her husband served in Air Support for the Navy abroad.
