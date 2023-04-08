U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, has announced the renaming dedication for the U.S. Post Office in Owasso, Oklahoma, in honor of Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts on Thursday, April 13.
TSgt. Roberts lost his life while deployed to Iraq in defense of our country on March 11, 2020. Roberts was the first Oklahoma Air Guardsman to lay down his life in combat.
He saved the life of a fellow Airman while giving up his own.
“Technical Sergeant Roberts was a true American hero,” said Hern, who serves Oklahoma's First Congressional District in the U.S. House.
“It is important to honor his memory with this sober tribute and reflect on the incalculable debt we owe to Technical Sergeant Roberts and his family for the ultimate sacrifice he made in defense of our nation.”
Rep. Hern encouraged readers of The City Sentinel to join him and the community in honoring Technical Sergeant Roberts at the renaming dedication.
The event will be held at the Tulsa Tech Owasso conference center on April 13 from 10-11 a.m.
Email contact.hern@mail.house.gov.
Background Information: Rep. Hern authored the bill to rename the Owasso Post Office in response to what he characterizes as “the devastating news of Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts’ passing.”
The bill passed the House on February 1, 2022, and then was passed through the U.S. Senate before it was signed into law on June 16, 2022.
Military Times, in the recurring feature “Honor the Fallen,” has a specific link remembering Sgt. Roberts (https://thefallen.militarytimes.com/air-force-staff-sgt-marshal-d-roberts/656881 ):
“The Oklahoma Air National Guard said Roberts enlisted in May 2014, and [was] the first Oklahoma Air Guardsman to be killed in action since Sept. 11, 2001. He [was] the 20th Oklahoma National Guardsman who … died while deployed since 9/11.”
Military Times reported the comments of 138th wing commander Michael Meason, who said at the time of Roberts’ death:
“With the passing of Staff Sgt. Roberts, the 138th family has lost a dedicated airman, mentor and leader.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Staff Sgt. Roberts’ family and friends as we stand with them through this difficult time. They are and always will be part of the 138th family.”
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt paid tribute to Roberts at that time.
“Oklahomans all across the state mourn the loss of Staff Sgt. Roberts,” Stitt said.
“Today serves as a reminder of the many brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to defend our state and country. Our prayers are with Staff Sgt. Roberts’ friends and family during this time, and the state is prepared to offer any support possible.”
In 2021, Major General Gen. Michael C. Thompson traveled to the Tulsa Air National Guard Base to pay tribute to Roberts, when a new complex was named in the fallen airman’s honor.
“We really wanted that [Roberts’ sacrifice] to mean something in this community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael C. Thompson as he and other dignitaries unveiled the TSgt Marshal D. Roberts Engineering Installation Complex.
“We don’t want anyone to forget who he was and what his service represented, so … when people drive by this building, they’re going to know what this means,” a CBS News affiliate in California reported (https://keyt.com/news/national-world/2021/03/08/guard-members-honored-at-purple-heart-ceremony/ ).
Roberts’ wife, Kristie, was presented with his Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal, presented posthumously. She accepted both on behalf of her hero-husband.
Note: Pat McGuigan and Stacy Martin of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) prepared this story for online posting, working from a press release from Rep. Hern’s office. McGuigan selected the photographs accompanying the story, and added references to Military Times and CBS News coverage about Sgt. Roberts.
