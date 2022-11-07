Two Oklahoma County officials, each a conservative Republican, deserve re-election on November 8.
Larry Stein for Oklahoma County Assessor
Larry Stein has developed into one of the hardest-working and most effective elected public officials in the state. He he can pinpoint nearly to the penny the cost of every service and program in the state's most heavily-populated county.
He brings the ethics of sound business practices to his government job. His audit record is solid, with his office getting a stellar report each time it is examined. He is a good colleague to all county officials, accessible to citizens, and knowledgeable in the ways of governance.
He has the support of top state officials, including Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd, and of county colleagues, including Sheriff Tommie Johnson.
Stein's opponent is a harsh critic of most county officials. It is difficult to imagine him working with other county officials on a daily basis. He brings to the campaign a negativism that far exceeds exceeds the norm even of these troubled times.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel commends and endorses Larry Stein for county assessor.
Butch Freeman for Oklahoma County Treasurer
Some public officials become complacent and recalcitrant with long service. Butch Freeman remains responsible and inquisitive even after years as the treasurer of Oklahoma County.
He brings solid Choctaw common sense to the county. Trained as a journalist in times when that assured a willingness to ask the right questions and get the full answers before making a decision, he is a student of good government. His ability to connect to others could at least partially be the result of his years in military experience to our country, including time as comptroller for Tinker Air Force Base.
Butch assists the work of the local Industrial Development Authority, and serves on the county Career-Tech Foundation Board.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel commends Butch Freeman for his lifetime of public service, and heartily endorses him for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.