featured breaking
Tulsa School is rescuing kids - Column
Most parents want their children to not only survive but thrive. Sadly, among some school-choice opponents, that is apparently viewed as a controversial statement.
Oklahomans from across the state recently rallied at the state Capitol, urging lawmakers to pass a robust school-choice tax credit that will allow them to use their tax dollars for the education setting that best serves each individual child, including private school and homeschooling.
But one lawmaker dismissed many of them — based, it appears, on skin color.
State Representative John Waldron, a Tulsa Democrat who is white, tweeted that prior the start of the rally, the assembling crowd was “small and mostly white, until three charter buses disembarked students from Crossover Preparatory. I felt as though these kids were being used as pawns.”
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “pawn” to mean “one that can be used to further the purposes of another.” Put simply, Waldron suggested that black parents and children who support school choice are unknowingly exploited.
To suggest parents’ ability to understand policy issues is somehow related to their skin color is, of course, extremely offensive. And embracing that view also requires ignoring reality.
While school choice can benefit all children, black families have documented good reasons to support it.
In the 2021-2022 school year, state testing showed that just 10 percent of African-American students in Oklahoma schools tested proficient or better, and in Tulsa schools just 4 percent of black students tested proficient or better, despite spending approximately $16,979 per student.
Many Crossover Prep students would be in the Tulsa district if not for the private school, which provides 100-percent scholarships to students.
Philip Abode, executive director of Crossover Preparatory Academy in north Tulsa, helped launch the school to provide students with a better option — and a better future.
“In our organization, we always say that God does the heavy lifting, because we’ve seen him do miracle after miracle to provide for our school,” Abode [pictured above, atop this story] told rally attendees.
“But the thing is, it shouldn’t take miracles for good schools to exist in our community. And we really need our legislators to work together to be able to provide access to whatever school our parents think is the best school for their child.”
Wade Moore, founder of the Urban Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas, also spoke, recalling how he was once treated by a school counselor.
“I opened up that Urban Prep Academy to make sure that no child under my watch will ever hear, ‘Kids like you don’t go to college,’” Moore said.
(For what it’s worth, both Abode and Moore are black, as am I.)
Some school-choice opponents may feel free to disregard the fact that 96 percent of black students in Tulsa schools are not at grade level. But the families of those children can’t afford to be dismissive.
NOTE: This commentary first appeared online last week, here:
https://www.ocpathink.org/post/analysis/tulsa-school-is-rescuing-kids . It is reposted here with permission. Before joining OCPA, Jonathan Small served as a budget analyst for the Oklahoma Office of State Finance, as a fiscal policy analyst and research analyst for the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and as director of government affairs for the Oklahoma Insurance Department. Small’s work includes co-authoring “Economics 101” with Dr. Arthur Laffer and Dr. Wayne Winegarden, and his policy expertise has been referenced by The Oklahoman, the Tulsa World, National Review, the L.A. Times, The Hill, the Wall Street Journal and the Huffington Post. His weekly column “Free Market Friday” is published by the Journal Record and syndicated in 27 markets. A recipient of the American Legislative Exchange Council’s prestigious Private Sector Member of the Year award, Small is nationally recognized for his work to promote free markets, limited government and innovative public policy reforms. Jonathan holds a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Tags
Jonathan Small
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Health Care Sharing Ministries offer members the freedom to choose holistic treatment
- Tulsa School is rescuing kids - Column
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Tulsa's Judge Jim Huber to Court of Civil Appeals
- Workforce Childcare Bill by Tulsa's Representative Suzanne Schreiber advances to Oklahoma Senate floor
- 'How many people would lay down their lives … for a stranger?’ Yom Hashoah films April 18 and 20 in Oklahoma City
- OKC National Memorial Remembrance Ceremony set for April 19
- For the powerful Education Lobby, House A&B Committee gives 'A Wink & A Nod' - Column
- MAPs 4 – Neighborhood & Community Parks meetings continue this week
Most Popular
Articles
- After unanimous approval in the state House of Representatives, Senate to consider bill that could create income tax credit for family caregivers
- Kratos, Oklahoma Elected Officials – including U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin --- celebrate Completion of 100th MQM-178 Firejet at Aircraft Manufacturing Facility
- Congressman Kevin Hern of Oklahoma votes to end the pandemic, end vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
- Lankford Blasts Department of Defense for Leaving Service Members and Veterans without Pastoral Care at Walter Reed
- Sarah Stitt: School Choice can break cycles of dysfunction
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt names Dr. Katherine Curry Cabinet Secretary of Education, Superintendent Ryan Walters excited to add her to 'our team'
- Beto O’Rourke to be keynote speaker at the Oklahoma Democratic Party State Convention
- Orthodox Jewish Theologian David Nekrutman is chosen -- as an adviser to ‘The Chosen’
- Rose State College American Indian Association to host Pow Wow
- Mullin tours western Oklahoma, highlighting Armed Services Committee and other work
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.