Most parents want their children to not only survive but thrive. Sadly, among some school-choice opponents, that is apparently viewed as a controversial statement.
 
Oklahomans from across the state recently rallied at the state Capitol, urging lawmakers to pass a robust school-choice tax credit that will allow them to use their tax dollars for the education setting that best serves each individual child, including private school and homeschooling.
 
But one lawmaker dismissed many of them — based, it appears, on skin color.
 
State Representative John Waldron, a Tulsa Democrat who is white, tweeted that prior the start of the rally, the assembling crowd was “small and mostly white, until three charter buses disembarked students from Crossover Preparatory. I felt as though these kids were being used as pawns.”
 
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “pawn” to mean “one that can be used to further the purposes of another.” Put simply, Waldron suggested that black parents and children who support school choice are unknowingly exploited.
 
To suggest parents’ ability to understand policy issues is somehow related to their skin color is, of course, extremely offensive. And embracing that view also requires ignoring reality.
While school choice can benefit all children, black families have documented good reasons to support it.
 
In the 2021-2022 school year, state testing showed that just 10 percent of African-American students in Oklahoma schools tested proficient or better, and in Tulsa schools just 4 percent of black students tested proficient or better, despite spending approximately $16,979 per student.
Many Crossover Prep students would be in the Tulsa district if not for the private school, which provides 100-percent scholarships to students.
 
Philip Abode, executive director of Crossover Preparatory Academy in north Tulsa, helped launch the school to provide students with a better option — and a better future.
 
“In our organization, we always say that God does the heavy lifting, because we’ve seen him do miracle after miracle to provide for our school,” Abode [pictured above, atop this story] told rally attendees.
 
“But the thing is, it shouldn’t take miracles for good schools to exist in our community. And we really need our legislators to work together to be able to provide access to whatever school our parents think is the best school for their child.”
 
Wade Moore, founder of the Urban Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas, also spoke, recalling how he was once treated by a school counselor.
 
“I opened up that Urban Prep Academy to make sure that no child under my watch will ever hear, ‘Kids like you don’t go to college,’” Moore said.
(For what it’s worth, both Abode and Moore are black, as am I.)
 
Some school-choice opponents may feel free to disregard the fact that 96 percent of black students in Tulsa schools are not at grade level. But the families of those children can’t afford to be dismissive.
 
NOTE: This commentary first appeared online last week, here:
https://www.ocpathink.org/post/analysis/tulsa-school-is-rescuing-kids . It is reposted here with permission. Before joining OCPA, Jonathan Small served as a budget analyst for the Oklahoma Office of State Finance, as a fiscal policy analyst and research analyst for the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and as director of government affairs for the Oklahoma Insurance Department. Small’s work includes co-authoring “Economics 101” with Dr. Arthur Laffer and Dr. Wayne Winegarden, and his policy expertise has been referenced by The Oklahoman, the Tulsa World, National Review, the L.A. Times, The Hill, the Wall Street Journal and the Huffington Post. His weekly column “Free Market Friday” is published by the Journal Record and syndicated in 27 markets. A recipient of the American Legislative Exchange Council’s prestigious Private Sector Member of the Year award, Small is nationally recognized for his work to promote free markets, limited government and innovative public policy reforms. Jonathan holds a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma and is a Certified Public Accountant.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

