STILLWATER – Oklahoma State University Extension will host a Beekeeping Basics Workshop on Thursday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tulsa County OSU Extension Center, 4116 E. 15th Street.
The event will provide basic information on honey production as well as the care and maintenance of bees.
Members of the public are welcome to learn about basic bee and hive care, equipment needs, bee types, hive diseases and health. The workshop will also cover making and selling honey and offer budget guidance on financially managing a beehive operation.
Featured speakers include Jon Zawislak, apiculture and urban entomology specialist at the University of Arkansas.
The United Nations’ website states, “Bees are part of the biodiversity on which we all depend for our survival. They provide high-quality food—honey, royal jelly and pollen — and other products such as beeswax, propolis and honey bee venom.”
According to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), the western honey bee is the most widespread managed pollinator globally, and more than 80 million hives produce an estimated 1.6 million tons of honey annually.
Unfortunately, bee populations have been declining globally over recent decades due to habitat loss, intensive farming practices, changes in weather patterns and the excessive use of agrochemicals such as pesticides. This poses a threat to a variety of plants critical to human well-being and livelihoods.
The website beekeeping-101.com states, “Maintaining bee populations is critical to maintaining active pollination. Thus, beekeeping is a big part of supporting plant life by keeping bee pollinators alive and actively pollinating.”
A $20 workshop registration fee will cover the cost of lunch. To reserve a spot at the workshop, contact the Tulsa County Extension office at 918-746-3700. The class size is limited to 50 participants.
The event is sponsored by the Southern Risk Management Education Center.
OSU Extension uses research-based information to help all Oklahomans solve local issues and concerns, promote leadership and manage resources wisely throughout the state's 77 counties. Most information is available at little to no cost.
For more information, contact JJ Jones at 580-332-7011 or jj.jones@okstate.edu
