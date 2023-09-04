It came as a surprise for local leaders in residential construction, but 'Horizontal Apartments' have arrived in Oklahoma City.
A major selling point for the new apartments is that there are no shared walls. Local leaders are saying that it is filling a niche in the local market.
The new apartments are called rent houses that come with high end amenities and are built on small lots as single-family homes. The on-site property management handles lawn care and maintenance just like almost all other apartments. or multi story buildings.
The first such development in Oklahoma City is Trulo Homes Quail Village which is a single family, rentals-only neighborhood. The development is well underway with a dozen homes leased at 2145 Watermark Blvd.
The build for rent addition is zoned for up to 230 detached bungalow-style cottages just north of Quail Springs Mall on the south side of NW 145, West of North Pennsylvania Avenue.
The development sits on 24 acres and have one two and three-bedroom homes with a clubhouse, fitness center and 'resort style' pool.
