Traylor Rains to serve on National Association of Medicaid Directors Board of Directors
Oklahoma City -– The National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) Board of Directors has elected Oklahoma State Medicaid Director Traylor Rains to serve as a south region representative on its Board of Directors.
Rains will join 13 other Medicaid Directors, elected by their peers, to lead the association in increasing awareness about the impact of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as the role and expertise of Medicaid leaders to drive innovation and high performance of Medicaid and CHIP programs.
“I am honored to represent Oklahoma and eleven other southern states on the NAMD board,” said Rains. “This is an exciting opportunity to highlight the innovation happening in Oklahoma’s Medicaid program at the national level as well as help shape federal Medicaid policies.”
NAMD represents, elevates and supports state and territorial Medicaid leaders to deliver high-value services to the millions of people served by Medicaid and CHIP so they can achieve their best health and thrive in their communities.
The board is responsible for shaping and guiding the association’s mission, vision and objectives, as well as providing strategic and financial oversight of the association.
“We are proud to have Traylor serve in this role and on our team,” said Kevin Corbett, Secretary of Health and Mental Health and OHCA CEO. “His servant leadership style and passion for helping other is a natural fit with this national organization.”
Rains has guided through policy and procedures preparing for an end to the federal Emergency Declaration for COVID-19, and impacts of that on state Medicaid programs.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/public-health-emergency-extended-for-90-days----oklahoma-health-care-authority-responds/article_cf329b06-0496-11ed-a860-4f1462b05c98.html )
OHCA under Cabinet Health Secretary Corbett, and the Medicaid program under Rains, began working on SoonerCare renewals to maintain coverage for qualifying Oklahomans, taking formal applications early this year.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/soonercare-to-restart-renewal-process-for-members/article_d5e958b4-ac92-11ed-b128-736b0e9ebbf5.html )
Rains has 18 years of public service with the State of Oklahoma and has served in leadership roles at the Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services and Department of Human Services. He was named State Medicaid Director in 2022. He is a graduate of Baylor University Law School.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper contributed to this report, working from a press release from OHCA and adding additional citations to past stories on Medicaid and SoonerCare programs.
Patrick McGuigan
