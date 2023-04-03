Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 89F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. S winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.