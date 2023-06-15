The Bus Rapid Transit meeting scheduled tonight at the Capitol Hill Library has been postponed due to severe storms. The open house will be rescheduled for a new date.
Tonight’s Bus Rapid Transit open house postponed due to weather
- City Sentinel Staff Report
