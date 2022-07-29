WHAT: Hoops 4 Heroes, a Virginia-based nonprofit, will host a basketball camp for children of incarcerated Oklahomans culminating in a basketball game featuring OKC Police versus OKC Fire personnel with campers playing on both teams. The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) is serving as the local lead organization in support of the camp.
WHEN: TONIGHT -- Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. -- The evening begins with a barbecue dinner at 6 p.m., the game at approximately 7 p.m.; and an ice cream social with awards ceremony to follow the game.
WHERE: The game will be played at the Fieldhouse at Millwood High School located at 6752 N. Martin Luther King Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73111.
WHY: Hoops 4 Heroes was founded by Robert Goeas, a high school basketball standout. His father, Ed Goeas, is a political consultant who grew up in Oklahoma and now lives in Virginia. Hoops 4 Heroes provides a camp for children ages 12-15 who have incarcerated parents.
This is the second such overnight camp, the first held in 2019 in Oklahoma City. During the three-day camp, attendees will enjoy tours of the Paycom Center, home of the OKC Thunder, and will receive instruction by instructors who lead Thunder summer camps. The program was on hold 2020-2021 due to the pandemic.
WHO: Members of the Oklahoma City Police Department; Oklahoma City Fire Department; Robert Goeas; Ed Goeas, principal officer of Hoops 4 Heroes; Joe Dorman, OICA CEO; approximately 13 campers with at least one parent who is incarcerated.
It's Police and Fire personnel playing basketball with the campers, and a chance to meet organizers and volunteers.
About OICA: The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy was established in 1983 by a group of citizens seeking to create a strong advocacy network that would provide a voice for the needs of children and youth in Oklahoma, particularly those in the state’s care and those growing up amid poverty, violence, abuse and neglect, disparities, or other situations that put their lives and future at risk. Our mission statement: “Creating awareness, taking action and changing policy to improve the health, safety and well-being of Oklahoma’s children.”
