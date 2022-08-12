House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan sent an important message to Beijing – the United States will not be bullied into abandoning fellow democratic allies.
On the front lines of authoritarian expansion, Taiwan has long been a beacon of democracy in Southeast Asia, shining brightly against the abyss of authoritarianism and autocracy of the mainland. The self-governing island supports human rights like freedom of religion and has long embraced free markets.
Beijing’s response to the recent visit included threats, military exercises, and suspending cooperation in areas like security, drug trafficking, and international crime. One reason for such an extreme response is that Taiwan, just 80 miles off the coast of mainland China, represents an ever-present example that government based on democratic ideals instead of autocratic rule is possible.
Another reason is the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan, one built on shared values and decades of mutually beneficial cooperation. The two allies work together on shared goals and common interests like promoting human rights in Asia, keeping the global supply chain safe, and on matters of regional and global security. The U.S. has also long worked with Taiwan to help the island shore up and upgrade its self-defense capabilities through arms sales and security exchanges.
That Beijing would attempt to tell a senior U.S. government official where they can and cannot go belies an overconfidence that the visit hopefully addressed. The position of the United States is clear – the U.S. will stand firm with the freedom-loving people in Taiwan and across Asia, and no amount of saber-rattling will change that.
Signed,
Director-General Robert Lo
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Houston
To The Editor: Stand Firm
