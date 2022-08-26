Governor Kevin Stitt on Thursday directed that all American and Oklahoma flags on State property be lowered to half-staff beginning today (Friday) at 8 a.m. until sundown on Sunday, August 28, to honor both Robert Blaine Swartz, whose life was cut short while fulfilling his duties as a Sergeant in the Oklahoma County Sheriff Department on August 22, 2022, and Captain William Riley Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, who was tragically killed on August 19, 2022.
“Oklahoma mourns the loss of fallen officers Robert Blaine Swartz and Captain William Riley Hargraves and our hearts are with the families and loved ones they left behind,” said Governor Stitt in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other newspapers.
“We must never take for granted the sacrifices our brave men and women in law enforcement make every single day and we will never forget those who gave their life to keep us safe.”
According to a biographical summary released by the governor’s office, “A veteran of the United States Army Reserves, Sgt. Swartz continued his life of public service by joining the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office in December of 1997. During his 25-year tenure with the Sheriff’s Department, Sgt. Swartz happily worked any position, department, or task to which he was assigned. Sgt. Swartz leaves behind a loving family, including his son Austin, his wife, Kim, and two grandchildren, Raegan and Rowan.”
Details of the Deputy Swartz's death were provided in an Associated Press story posted by The Oklahoma City Sentinel earlier this week.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/police-suspect-in-oklahoma-deputy-shooting-planned-to-kill/article_e72763ac-2333-11ed-b1d6-23cad575ac48.html )
A biographicall summary concerning Osage County’s Captain Hargraves said:
“A 2000 graduate of the C.L.E.E.T. Law Enforcement Academy, Captain Hargraves’ exemplary service to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Cove Fire Department, as a C.L.E.E.T. Firearms Instructor, and our state will not be forgotten. Captain Hargraves leaves behind a loving family, including his wife, Emily, and three children, Benjamin, Gracie, and Presley.”
On Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma City officials issued an advisory to afternoon drives on the west-side of the city area. The advisory noted:
"Friday’s funeral procession honoring Oklahoma County deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz may cause traffic delays for drivers between 2-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
"Streets to avoid include Hefner Parkway from Memorial Road to I-44 and SW 104th Street from I-44 to Walker Avenue."
Note: Stacy Martin of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
