CRESCENT, Okla. (AP) — Two toddlers and a baby have died in a fire in central Oklahoma.
The fire began shortly before noon Sunday in a shed outside a home in Crescent and eventually spread to the home about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, authorities said.
The bodies of the children, whose names have not been released, were found in the rubble of the shed, Crescent Fire Chief Grady Birchfield said Tuesday.
The fire has been ruled accidental and the cause is believed to be electrical but is still under investigation, assistant state Fire Marshal James Fullingim said Tuesday. The children who died were 3 years old, 2 years old and 5 months old.
The children's bodies were sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the exact causes of their deaths, Fullingim said.
