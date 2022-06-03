OKLAHOMA CITY – Three Oklahoma students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students, by the U.S. Department of Education.
Oklahoma's 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Arts are Aishwarya Swamidurai of Oklahoma City, who is graduating from Classen School of Advanced Studies, and Isaac Walker of Sapulpa, who is graduating from Holland Hall School. Brighton E. Snow of Washington, who is graduating from Washington High School, is the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.
“These accomplished students serve as an example of dedication, hard work and leadership for their schools and the state of Oklahoma,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “We are proud of Aishwarya, Isaac and Brighton, and I am confident that they will continue their excellence in even more impactful ways.”
Each year, up to 161 graduating seniors are named Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. From nearly 3.7 million graduating high school seniors across the country, only approximately 5,000 students were identified as candidates in the program. Seven Oklahoma seniors were selected as semi-finalists
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
Application for the program is by invitation only. Students apply based on their scores on the SAT or ACT exam or their nomination by a Chief State School Officer (CSSO—The CSSO is the individual who heads each state education agency or state Department of Education.) or nomination from one of our partner recognition organizations, during the year of their graduation from high school; to be eligible for the program. Candidates must be U.S. citizens or legal permanent U.S. residents.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.
According to the website, the U.S. Department of Education’s mission is to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access.
A complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available here.
