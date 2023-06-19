A landmark on route 66 in Luther has been preserved by volunteers. The Threatt filling station was built in 1915 by Reverend Allen Threatt and his family to serve African American families who were travelling and locals who needed a fill up.
The historic filling station is a reminder of how a reverend and his family survived during some of the most difficult times in America. While resources were scarce during the 30's and 40's many travelers came to depend on it.
Lynda Ozan, deputy state historic preservation officer says, " I think what makes this so significant is that it is the only remaining African American filling station along route 66 and were fortunate to have it here in Oklahoma, so we want to do the best that we can to preserve this rare resource."
A preservation group is using the opportunity to teach students from Guthrie Jobs Corps a new trade skill. The group is learning about the giraffe-style stonework that the building features and how to restore it.
The route 66 initiative also helped with the restoration for two weeks. It is important for the public to realize that all of these historic buildings and landmarks that paint the route 66 corridor across the country must be saved. The road and the historic filling station in Luther have important lessons to teach not only the newer generations but everyone.
The filling station was included in the "traveler green book" a guide that was published for African American travelers from 1936 to 1967.
The national trust for historic preservation placed the filling station on its 11 most endangered places in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.