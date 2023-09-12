Oklahoma City – The news is the news, even if you don’t like the news.
Here’s a sketch of rapidly evolving stories in Virginia and in Washington, D.C. and two Oklahoma stories.
Virginia’s Gov. Glenn Youngkin has pardoned a father’s ‘disorderly conduct’
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has pardoned and defended the father of high school girl for his actions at a school board meeting two years ago. The man was infuriated after his daughter was raped years ago in a unisex bathroom.
The rapist was a biological male dressed in a skirt, according to news reports.
After the man last week received a 10-day suspended sentence for disorderly conduct at a 2021 school board meeting at Stone Bright High School (Loudoun County), Youngkin moved quickly.
Youngkin spoke with the man (Scott Smith) late last week, promised he would act, and then announced his pardon on Sunday (November 10).
Youngkin said, “We righted a wrong. He should’ve never been prosecuted here. This was a dad standing up for his daughter.”
The governor said, “His daughter had been sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a school, and no one was doing anything about it. This was a gross miscarriage of justice.”
Coverage of this story and the pardon has not been (to put it mildly) pervasive in the mainstream press. I first garnered details from one of those hard-right websites where such things are generally reported long before the “mainstream” press decides it is news (or not).
Early this week, the story began to get some scattered confirming reporting from the dominant news organizations.
American Israel Public Affairs Committee boosts bi-partisan ‘Fight CRIME’ act
As soon as today, the U.S. Congress might act on legislation to press for extension of restrictions (via the United Nations) on the missile programs of the radical Islamist government of Iran. The proposed legislation is needed because (AIPAC said in a nationwide email to supporters on Monday) “In just over a month, on Oct. 18, the U.N. restrictions on Iran’s missile and drone programs will expire, allowing the Iranian regime to rapidly expand its production of these deadly weapons.”
AIPAC pointed to the reality of life in Israel: “Two Americans have been killed and dozens more injured in more than 80 Iranian drone and rocket attacks on Americans in Syria and Iraq since January 2021.”
Authors of the legislation are U.S. Representatives Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Gregory Meeks, D-New York The bill is House Resolution 3152, deemed the Fight and Combat Rampant Iranian Missile Exports (Fight CRIME) Act. Instead of remaining quiet about the end of Iran sanctions, the bi-partisan bill would strength, “U.S. sanctions on countries, companies, and individuals aiding Iran’s drone and missile programs.”
Oklahoma Policy Institute likes recent state government budget hikes
The Oklahoma Policy Institute (OK Policy), in a state budget analysis, expressed renewed support for the wave of spending hikes enacted in regular and special sessions last spring.
The group has also renewed its passionate opposition to parental choice and other state conservative-oriented education reforms.
In a detailed analysis of the new state budget, OK Policy said, “education funding was unclear for much of the legislative session. In the end, the Department of Education will see a significant increase in FY 2024. The total budget for common education will be $3.97 billion, and teachers will see pay raises ranging from $3,000-$6,000 annually and six weeks of maternity leave. The Health Care Authority’s budget will include $30 million for provider grants for costs related to the health information exchange, $47 million for increased reimbursement for certain facilities, and $200 million for one-time payments to critical access hospitals. Lawmakers also dedicated $10 million to serving individuals with developmental disabilities who are waiting for services.
“The original budget package included a requirement that the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services spend $12.5 million of the FY 2024 budget on mental health and substance abuse services as required by [State Question] 781. However, the bill requiring that investment was not ultimately part of the budget. The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will still receive the money, but it is not required to spend it according to the requirements of S.Q. 781.
“Most other agencies will also see some budget increase in FY 2024. Even with these investments, most agencies have lost significant buying power in the last decade, accounting for inflation and for population growth.”
The editorial/analysis concluded, “Lawmakers should continue this new trend of increasing agency budgets, so that state agencies can truly meet the needs of Oklahomans.”
The left-leaning policy group also restated its long-standing and passionate opposition to the parental choice and other conservative state education reforms passed into law this year.
Behenna makes prudential move to dismiss dubious 48-year-old murder conviction
Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna has formally asked for dismissal of the 48-year-old murder conviction of a 70-year-old prisoner.
Glynn Simmons, 70, was convicted nearly five decades ago for the 1974 murder of Carolyn Sue Rogers of Edmond.
Previously, Behenna’s review of the case found that a police report (concerning a line-up of suspects after the murder) was not turned over to the attorney for Simmons, in violation of federal strictures known collectively as the Brady Rule. She asked a local court in April to vacate the murder sentence for that reason, but also cited loss of evidence, death or unavailability of investigators or witnesses, and other factors.
Judge Amy Polumbo ruled for a new trial this summer, vacating Simmons’ sentence “in the interest of justice.” A status hearing for Simmons has been scheduled for September 20, with a new trial set for October 23.
Simmons is no longer in prison, having been released on own recognizance pending outcome of his case. Saying he was in Louisiana at the time of the killing, Simmons has maintained his innocence consistently..
His attorneys are John Coyle and Joe Norwood. They have options to seek a declaration of innocence, a gubernatorial pardon -- and perhaps restitution for wrongful conviction.
