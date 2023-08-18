Fall Forum is the opportunity for child advocates to have a voice in shaping the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) 2024 legislative agenda. If you are not present, there are no guarantees the issues you support will be considered, so please sign up!
This conference assembles some of the best and brightest in child advocacy from around the state to lead goal-setting and share experiences on best practices.
At the one-day virtual and three-day in-person conference we will brainstorm solutions and allow attendees to learn more about how to be effective voices together at the Oklahoma State Capitol as advocates on key issues.
OICA will also recognize 2023 winners of the Jasmine & Melvin Moran Kidizenship Award, the Steven A. Novick Child Advocacy Award, and the Laura Choate Resilience Award. You can make nominations now at oica.org for these awards.
Just $75 per person for Fall Forum or with a $100 membership for partner organizations, you receive 1 ticket to Fall Forum AND 1 ticket to 2024 Legislative Learning Lab in February.
Check back with The City Sentinel or with OICA for more details in the days to come.
Or, to go ahead and register, go here: https://oica.org/event/2023-fall-forum/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.