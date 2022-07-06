Oklahoma City -- Thirty Nine Restaurant at First Americans Museum has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards, which celebrates the world’s best restaurants for wine.
Thirty Nine has won the Award of Excellence which recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers and a thematic match to the menu in price and style.
The wine list at the restaurant hosts roughly 290 wines and received a 95 rating from Wine Spectator.
“We are committed to providing indigenous ingredients on our menu, and all of our wines are sourced solely by producers in North and South America, including tribally-owned brands,” Brad Harris said, executive chef and wine director at Thirty Nine.
"First Americans established trade routes between the Americas throughout the continent long before the arrival of Europeans.
That influence is obvious from a culinary perspective, and our neighbors to the south produce many great wines.”
According to a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel on Wednesday (July 6), "Thirty Nine Restaurant at First Americans Museum is proud to be among the restaurants recognized by Wine Spectator this year."
FAM is located on the Oklahoma River, immediately south of downtown Oklahoma City. The facility opened last September with attention from news organizations at the local, statewide, national and international levels.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/first-americans-museum-grand-opening-set-for-september-18-and-19/article_0800e3d7-7209-5773-ab8a-4c89667ae7fc.html)
As for “39”. watch for the print edition of Wine Spectator July 12 and thereafter.
About the restaurant and FAM: According to its promotional materials, Thirty Nine Restaurant at First Americans Museum (FAM) in Oklahoma City, "strives to honor the traditional ingredients of the 39 distinctive First American Nations in the state. It offers modern indigenous cuisine using ingredients that have been grown, gathered, and hunted in the Americas for generations."
