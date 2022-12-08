Thirteen candidates filed to run in the Oklahoma City Council election to represent Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8.
The primary election is set for February 14.
All voters in Wards 2, 5, 6, and 8 are eligible to vote.
The nonpartisan election will decide who represents those Wards on the Council for the next four-year term.
See a Ward map at okc.gov/WardMap
How the election proceeds in each Ward depends on the number of candidates:
* If only one qualified candidate files to run, that candidate is automatically elected to office.
* If two qualified candidates file to run, the winner of the primary election on Feb. 14 is elected to office.
* If three or more qualified candidates file to run, the primary election on Feb. 14 determines whether a runoff on April 4 is necessary.
* If a candidate earns more than half of the votes on Feb. 14, he or she is elected to office. No runoff is necessary.
* If no candidate earns more than half of the votes on Feb. 14, the two candidates with the most votes advance to the April 4 runoff. The runoff winner is elected to office.
* The new council members will take office May 2.
Ward 2 candidates
James Cooper (incumbent)
Chris Cowden
Alexander DeShazo
Weston Storey
Ward 5 candidates
Audra Beasley
Matt Hinkle
Thuan Nguyen
Jeff Owen
Ward 6 candidates
Marek Cornett
JoBeth Hamon (incumbent)
Ward 8 candidates
Mark Stonecipher (incumbent)
Frank Urbanic
Amy Warne
The City Council has nine members: the Mayor, who is elected citywide, and one member from each of Oklahoma City’s eight Wards. They serve part-time as the head of the City’s Council-Manager form of government. The Mayor’s annual salary is $24,000, and each Council member’s annual salary is $12,000.
