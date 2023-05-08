featured breaking
Thinking about ‘Mr. Chairman’ -- Nathan Dahm victorious as the ‘compromise’ choice for Oklahoma GOP Chairman. Action Team’s Wayne Hill is Vice Chairman
Oklahoma City – The election of state Senate Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, as Oklahoma Republican Party state chairman could be deemed an upset.
And, that’s not all -- although his victory might not be viewed this way in all corners of the political scene, he looks to this writer like a bit of a compromise among the party’s contending factions.
At a Friday night Tulsa Event, held at the Stokely Event Center and hosted by the OK GOP Action Team (a group of conservatives unhappy with the incumbent state chairman, A.J. Ferate), there was a palpable desire among many attendees for party unity as they awaited the Saturday (May 6) election during the Republican State Convention.
To be sure, everyone wanted that “unity” to be more or less on her or his own terms.
In the end, Mr. Ferate finished a distant third.
With the incumbent beaten, Dahm and Roberts faced off
In the runoff balloting between Dahm and former state Representative Sean Roberts of Hominy, the three-term member of the Legislature’s upper chamber prevailed easily. The overwhelming majority of delegates wanted someone other than Ferate, and they got their wish.
The OKGOP Action Team did not elect their preferred candidate, but did succeed for Wayne Hill of Osage County, who won the #2 post in the state party.
Roberts was a strongly conservative legislator. He wanted to run for the Third District U.S. House seat, but backed away from that after former President Donald Trump endorsed incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas of Cheyenne. Roberts then aimed to unseat GOP incumbent State Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn. His strong second place finished a runoff, but Osborn regained the GOP nod with a 53%-47 % win over Roberts.
In the chairman’s race runoff last weekend, Dahm garnered 60 percent delegate support, Roberts had 40 percent.
Dahm knows how to say No
Dahm’s strong campaign for state Republican chairman lasted less than a week, but his bandwagon gained strength rather quickly.
After his victory, one the most prominent messages of congratulations came from Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, who wrote in a Facebook message: “Congratulations Nathan Dahm. Really proud to be serving with you to fight liberal indoctrination and woke liberal extremism in our state. Republicans in Oklahoma are proud to have elected you.”
In the same message stream as the Walters’ post, Dahm’s Republican critics vented, and were joined by a loud chorus of left-of-center voices, as well.
Dahm went to the state Capitol 2012, and has enjoyed strong support to stay in his legislative job ever since. In 2022, did not draw an opponent in either the Republican primary or the general election. His forays in federal races (U.S. House and the U.S. Senate) have not been successful.
Like the late Dr. Tom Coburn of Oklahoma , who first served in the U.S. House and later in the U.S. Senate, Dahm at the State Capitol has on many occasions been one of the few “no” votes on legislation.
While Coburn’s rhetoric sometimes drew criticism, Dahm regularly gets blasted for his sharp comments (conveyed with an edgy and “non-woke” sense of humor) on political events and people.
Dahm was blasted some months ago about comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, which were interpreted as a slur on her methods in rising to prominence in the Democratic Party.
Many of those assailing Dahm for the Harris comments, however, benefited during a last campaign cycle in direct messaging by a “Progressive” consulting firm. That group’s work made some conservative Republican women unrecognizable to long-time friends. In earlier stages of the election season, the firm had done the same thing to a liberal Democrat seeking another statewide position, to clear the way for the firm’s preferred party nominee.
Love him or not, Dahm says what he believes, and does so in public.
He is a persistent multi-issue conservative. He grew up in a missionary family and, thanks to his family’s work overseas, is fluent in Romanian, a former communist country.
He is a passionate opponent of what he views as a rising tide of socialism, a pro-lifer who backs assumptions protective of unborn human life from conception, and a supporter of traditional morality and public expression of the Christian faith.
Sen. Dahm is also a critic of many public policies enforced during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He is closely allied with Republican legislative colleagues such as Rep. Jim Olsen of Sallisaw, and state Senators Warren Hamilton of McCurtain and David Bullard of Durant.
The quartet participated in a March 2023 event where the main speaker was Dr. Peter McCullough, a respected physician who has been highly critical of the conventional wisdom surrounding COVID-19 and its aftermath.
Note: Pat McGuigan, editor emeritus for The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City) has covered Oklahoma politics continuously since 1990. Former opinion editor for The Oklahoman, McGuigan has also worked for Tulsa Today and Watchdog.org.
