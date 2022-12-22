The most wonderful time of the year is in full swing. Americans across the country are last minute gift shopping, cooking festive meals, and traveling to visit family. Although this is typically a joyous and busy time for many, it’s important to pause and remember the true meaning of Christmas.
God sending his only son to pay the price of our sins through the birth of Jesus Christ is a testament of giving without receiving in return, which is the real significance of this special holiday. Through Jesus’s time on Earth, He displayed genuine selflessness, grace, and love for each and every person he encountered. I am reminded of this especially around Christmas time, when our selfless first responders, doctors, servicemembers, and more, aren’t able to be home for the holidays. I am forever grateful for their sacrifice for strangers and for the greater good of our country.
These sentiments hold true in Congress. It’s easy to get caught up in partisan divides and heated debates, but what matters most is what we all have in common: the duty to serve the American people. Despite our political differences in Congress, day in and day out, we are fighting for the priorities of our constituents. Being a strong voice in Washington for my fellow Oklahomans for a second term is something I’m incredibly grateful for this holiday season.
Whether it’s the true meaning of Christmas or Congress, this is a special time to unify under what matters most. I wish everyone a wonderful holiday season filled with joy shared with loved ones.
Note: Congresswoman Bice represents Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District in the House of Representatives. Her reflections on current events appear regularly at city-sentinel.com and other news websites.
