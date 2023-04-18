OKLAHOMA CITY – The Societies of Oklahoma City University honored four new members at the organization’s 35th annual Awards of Excellence Luncheon on April 11. The event was held at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club.
The four honorees are Hilarie Blaney, Christina Mallory Chicoraske, Patsy Homsey and Sally Starling.
“The honorees’ contributions to our community and beyond make them not only role models to our students, but changemakers within our network of alumni and friends,” OCU President Kenneth Evans said. “We are proud to work with them and congratulate each on their well-deserved honor.”
Blaney, senior vice president and lending officer in private banking at BancFirst, received the Dulaney-Browne Library Society Award, which was established in conjunction with the library on OCU’s campus. She is a graduate of OCU, earning her Bachelor of Science in business management in 1976 and her Master of Business Administration in finance in 1985. In addition, Blaney holds certifications from the renowned Protocol School of Washington, D.C., and Investments and Wealth Institute. Blaney is cofounder of Impact Oklahoma, which has distributed almost $4 million to the Oklahoma City nonprofit community since its inception eight years ago. Blaney is married to OCU law graduate Kevin Blaney.
Chicoraske was honored with the Oklahoma City University Distinguished Philanthropist Award. She currently serves as the interim director of statewide learning and development for the Office of Management and Enterprise Services with the state of Oklahoma. Chicoraske earned her Bachelor of Arts in religion at OCU and her Master of Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma before working as the assistant director of undergraduate admissions at OCU and the Uptown 23rd Historic District’s first executive director. She holds many awards for her volunteerism and activism at numerous area nonprofits and has been on the OCU Alumni Advisory Board for the past six years. She and her husband, Tim, live in the Wheeler District in Oklahoma City.
Homsey was the recipient of the Kirkpatrick-Petree Music and Performing Arts Society Award. Originally from Denver, Colorado, Homsey moved to Oklahoma to attend OU, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in business and arts and sciences. Along with her long-time dedication to philanthropy, she has served as a deacon, wedding coordinator and choral group member for 37 years at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Previously, she served as a model for Oscar de La Renta and Bill Blass, as well as a buyer for Balliet’s and executive clothing stylist for numerous clothing companies. Homsey is married to attorney J.R. Homsey.
Starling received the Norick-Hulsey Gallery Society Award. She is a current board member of the Oklahoma City Ballet, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma and the Presbyterian Health Foundation. She also volunteers her time with numerous nonprofits in Oklahoma City for which she has spearheaded successful fundraising campaigns. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Claremont McKenna College in California and worked in the U.S. Senate as well as on state and federal campaigns. Her husband, Jeff is an attorney and president of the OKC Philharmonic Board. Starling works in the community often with her parents, Polly and Larry Nichols, on various initiatives.
Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is a private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences university located in the heart of Oklahoma City, nestled between the city’s Uptown 23rd and Asian districts. At OCU, students from across the globe excel in sciences, religion, business, nursing and health care, fine arts, law and the performing arts.
For more information, visit okcu.edu.
