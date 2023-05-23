The National Memorial Day Parade is Back
By Gary Sinise
You may know me from my roles in movies like Apollo 13 and The Green Mile or the CBS television series CSI NY -- but it was in 1994 and playing the role of Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump, that my life changed and inspired my enduring connection to our defenders, veterans, and first responders.
This year, I'm honored to again serve as an Honorary Grand Marshal for the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
The National Memorial Day Parade is an event like no other ... and this year, the American Veterans Center is bringing it BACK in full force, with 5,000+ participants marching down Constitution Avenue before a crowd of 250,000+ in-person, as well as T.V. broadcast that reaches 100 million households around the country.
When the American Veterans Center (AVC) first called me 18 years ago and invited me to the National Memorial Day Parade, I was honored to join the event to remember our fallen heroes.
The American Veterans Center revived the Parade in 2005 after it had been dormant for nearly 70 years. This year, they're bringing the Parade back better than ever.
Every American should be proud that generations of our brave servicemen and servicewomen, from the last of our "Greatest Generation" heroes of World War II to our veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq, will get the public thanks for their service that they deserve this year.
But I know that the defenders and families of the fallen who will join me in the National Memorial Day Parade will be thinking of their friends and loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country -- the brave Americans we honor on Memorial Day.
Sadly, our country is losing hundreds of World War II veterans each day, so the mission of the National Memorial Day Parade is more important now than ever - as this year's event may be the LAST opportunity for our WWII heroes to commemorate their friends who never came home.
The National Memorial Day Parade costs a fraction of other major public events to put on each year. In fact, the entire parade costs about as much as just THREE balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or TWO floats in the Rose Bowl Parade!
That means that every dollar that's contributed by a generous American like you makes a difference for this important event.
Your support of the American Veterans Center not only helps the Parade, but also supports great programs like:
* Recording hundreds of oral histories of veterans from World War II to today before we lose these stories forever.
* Holding our National Youth Summit which allows young students a chance to hear firsthand from veterans from WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.
* Producing veteran-focused T.V. documentaries and specials that remind Americans of the price of our freedom.
On Memorial Day - this year and every year - please join me in honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.
Editor's Note ... Join Gary Sinese in honoring American heroes this Memorial Day. Go to:
https://secure.anedot.com/american-veterans-center/8a461dfd-1924-4874-8483-32a5c5b6b77d?source_code=GOPU39275
Come to the National Memorial Day Parade in D.C. Visit a local veterans' cemetery.
Send a note to a family of the fallen.
Or simply take a quiet moment to think about the men and women who gave their lives to defend OUR country.
I believe while we can never do enough to express our gratitude to our defenders, veterans, and first responders, we can always do a little more.
Note: Gary Sinise is Honorary Grand Marshal, National Memorial Day Parade. In this capacity, he works with the American Veterans Center (AVC), 1100 N. Glebe Road Suite 910, Arlington, Virginia 22201. The mission of the AVC and the World War II Veterans Committee is to preserve and promote the legacy and experiences of America's veterans and active duty service personnel from World War II through today. A non-profit educational organization, the AVC and WWIIVC are funded solely through generous contributions. All contributions are tax-deductible. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this for posting, working from an email.
