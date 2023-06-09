Are you ready to dribble, shoot, and slam dunk your way to basketball greatness? Look no further -- Santa Fe Family Life Center and the Chris Crook Foundation are thrilled to announce an upcoming FREE middle school boys basketball camp, where aspiring athletes of all skill levels can come together to learn, grow, and experience the thrill of the game.
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, the inaugural Middle School Boys Basketball Camp offers a unique opportunity to sharpen your skills, build confidence, and have a blast on the court.
Camp Director and elite basketball player Chris Crook organized this camp as a way to give back to his community. With the help of the Santa Fe Family Life Center donating their courts and equipment, this opportunity has been made possible. Crook shared that his motive is, “to help create possibilities for the next generation that are different from those we had as kids. I consider it a blessing to be in this position and plan to advance daily.”
As Crook trained with the Thunder Blue, he will be sharing a few tips he has received from Sam Presti, General Manager for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the National Basketball Association.
Crook has assembled a team of highly skilled and knowledgeable coaches who bring a wealth of experience from their own basketball careers. Many of these coaches have played at a professional level all over the world in countries like Argentina, Portugal, Turkey and Iraq.
Others have played competitive Division 1 basketball for popular college teams. Together they will impart their expertise, offering invaluable insights and guidance to our campers. From mastering fundamental techniques to advanced strategies, participants will receive top-notch instruction from some of the best in the game.
Get ready to experience two action-packed days of intensive training, skill-building, and exhilarating game-play at the Santa Fe Family Life Center.
Taking place on June 26 and 27, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 pm, this camp is open to boys entering Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth grades in the 2023 – 2024 school year. And -- even those going into Ninth grade. Registration will continue to stay open until all 50 spots are filled.
While skill development is a primary focus, the basketball camp also prioritizes the joy of the game and building lasting friendships. Through friendly competitions and a pool party, participants will not only enhance their basketball skills but also create lifelong memories and connections with fellow athletes. Following the camp on June 27, campers are encouraged to stay for a fun pool party from Noon to 2 p.m. with food and drinks provided.
Get ready to lace up your sneakers and join for the basketball experience of a lifetime.
Limited spots are available, so secure a place and register for FREE at the front desk at the Santa Fe Family Life Center, at 6300 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73118
For more information and registration details, contact the front desk at 405-840-1817 or email support@sfflc.com .
NOTE: LizBeth Diaz, a student at the University of Central Oklahoma, is an intern at the center this summer. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel is a co-founder of SFFLC, and a voting (non-compensated) member of the Columbus Corporation which created SFFLC. The Santa Fe Family Life Center is located at 6401 N. Santa Fe Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73118. visit https://sfflc.com/ for more information. The group’s mission is " is to improve the health of Oklahomans by providing sports and fitness programs for all abilities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.