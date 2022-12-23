Oklahoma City Municipal Court sessions scheduled for Tuesday, December 27, are being rescheduled because state statute does not allow Municipal Court to hear cases when District Court is closed.
The news was circulated this week by the Oklahoma City government this week.
Defendants will be notified of their new court date by phone and U.S. mail.
For those who might have pending cases that were slated for that day ... If your contact information has changed, please call Oklahoma City Municipal Court at (405) 297-3898.
Bottom line: District Court is closed for the holiday on Dec. 27.
However, The Municipal Court Building – where many other aspects of government business is conducted, including the public counter – will be open for business.
