Sometimes people forget that we here in the northwest part of the state live on grounds where battles were fought and blood ran for the land and the resources. We were the opening of the West. To this day, we provide the world with grain, salt and many other needed natural resources.
Little towns have sprung up and died out here in the Panhandle for over 120 years. Many, like a small town named Edith, Oklahoma, along the Cimarron river just west of Freedom and east of Buffalo. This was the location of the last bank robbery committed on horseback.
The Battle of Turkey Springs – the last battle in the American Indian Wars – ran right through Northwest Oklahoma near Freedom and Alva.
Camp Supply, where Custer and his cavalry were based, is the current day Fort Supply.
Waynoka and its Little Sahara State Park, Freedom with its Alabaster Caverns State Park and Mooreland with its Boiling Springs State Park, to name a few.
Our land is very grand and we have a lot to offer not only tourists but hunters and families who want to escape from the hustle and bustle of big city life.
As with many other rural/remote areas in the United States, northwest Oklahoma is no different. We face a shortage of teachers and trade professionals. We also face the risk of being the 'passed over' -- that is, the population that lawmakers and industries forget to look toward.
Yet, rural/remote areas have voters and workers also.
Many, perhaps most, would rather locate where there are highways strewn about through cities, where, however are also higher crime rates, more expensive living and larger schools with tired teachers, a place where kids don't get equal educations or opportunities to participate in their preferred activities.
What is so wrong with finding a “remote-ish” location where employees and their families enjoy a country living and small town safety, with a chance to be part of the rebuilding of infrastructure. A chance at leading in their community vs. just another face stuck in gridlock because of another accident on the Interstate that you have to commute on to get to where ever it you are going?
Many people assume there are no jobs to be had in small towns, yet chances that these people have ever stopped to search in a small town are slim to none.
Farmers, Ranchers, Journeymen, plumbers, Veterinarians -- If you can name the profession you can find or create a need in rural areas.
Location, Location, Location. We have ALL heard this term for opening a business.
What happens if the location up front looks a bit remote, but not a place where you could make money? Everyone wants that busy street front in the city.
Well, there should be a theory or study about taking a risk and opening businesses in locations such as Freedom, Oklahoma.
You can drive north, south, east and west of town and be at another small town or ‘mini’ city within 25 to 40 miles.
Freedom is right in the middle. Like a big city downtown area only separated by open land not concrete and massive amounts of people.
Terms like “I wouldn’t like the drive” from city folk make me chuckle. Without thinking about it, they drive close to the same distance as we do to get what is needed.
You just have more traffic and gas stations along the way.
I have spoken with businesses about locating in Freedom and I always get a chuckle from the business owner. Until they notice the look of absolute seriousness on my face. Then they think I have lost my mind. Well, No I Have Indeed Not, Thank You.
How far do people brave traffic to go to large corporate stores? I know those in this country drive at a minimum an hour and 20 min. That, mind you, is with minimal traffic on highway roads, not on city interstates and areas with stoplights every mile or so.
The next time you hear someone say (or you think to yourself) there just aren’t any opportunities where I am, instead hink about reaching out to small towns.
I don’t mean population 30,000. I mean populations from 250 to 25,000, with class sizes of 4 to 24 students.
A town where you can walk a goat down a street or jump on your horse and ride through town to join your friends for a trail ride in the country.
A town where your kids are not lost in a class of 30 or more.
A town where you can be a part of its population where each person has a voice and each individual’s contributions are needed and appreciated.
Here is a short list of what towns like Freedom Oklahoma need:
Teachers, Heating and Air, Plumber, Electrician and Roofer.
Not to mention Lawn Care and Home Health.
And a town library, a day care, and more housing.
I own one rental property and have never had it vacant for more than a day.
If a run-of-the-mill investor looks at the numbers, initially they will likely turn their face away from doing anything in a small town.
But I think that is a mistake. Especially if someone were to rehab homes and rent them out.
Cargill is a major employer in our area, providing salt to markets all over the world. Workers there drive over 35 to 40 miles one way a day. If they could find housing closer to work that was kept in good condition they would tend to move closer, putting their kids in our schools, it would create more need for more school staff, more need for a daycare, more need for other service type jobs, more traffic, more families visiting and the list goes on.
In the short run, the medium run, and the long run, small town survival in Northwest Oklahoma is imperative to markets all over the world.
Take a chance on a small town. Take a chance on a better life. Let go of the city crime and the city air and find a small town to build you and your family some successful opportunities for a growing future.
Just a little food for thought.
Editor’s Note: Valerie L. Brown is Chief Editor of The Freedom Call in northwest Oklahoma
