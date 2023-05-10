OKLAHOMA CITY – Tuesday’s state Capitol rally in support of death row inmate Richard Glossip began with a prayer and a salute to the flag. It was a warm day, but gusting winds from the north helped to cool speakers and attendees during an historic 90 minute gathering.
High point among the passionate presentations from a range of voices came (as did the cheers of the crowd) when Sister Helen Prejean said, embracing the entire diverse group with her words, “The best definition of Justice is … ‘just us’.”
A gathering marked by explicit expressions of support for law enforcement, the judicial system, and the American framework of justice, began with a rhetorical bang sustained through the finale. More or less in order of presentation, our report:
State Representative Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, had words of caution at the opening: “There are some great D.A.s and judges and there are a few that need to be watched.”
He said the findings of the Reed Smith law firm report submitted to the State Legislature, provided what was called a “disturbing” and even “outrageous” record. Participants drove home a litany of prosecutorial wrong-doing. He also said the AG Gentner Drummond’s independent report by prosecutor Rex Duncan, show the same findings.
It is now certain that Justin Sneed, the man who murdered Oklahoma City inn-keeper Barry Van Treese, was taking lithium while incarcerated: “indicating a mental disorder,” McDugle said.
The now infamous “Box 8” – containing material exculpatory of Glossip as he faced a “murder-for-hire” prosecution – and other information “was in the possession of District Attorney [David] Prater for 16 years.”
Other medical records from the 1997 time period (when Sneed murdered van Treese but prosecutors gave him a deal to finger Glossip for the death) were destroyed.
McDugle said he learned the truth, understood what it meant, and “it’s the reason I’m involved.”
State Representative J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, described pride serving, over many years, as “an officer of the court.” In words understood by all in attendance, his remarks were directed to law enforcement and to the judicial community.
Humphrey believes reliable evidence is the most important part of the good practice of law-enforcing and upholding of judicial standards.
He described a case where he was authorized to look for a suspect in a drug crime. He went to the home of that man and got no answer when knocking at the front door. He went around “to the back” (which he was not authorized to approach) and saw “a shed, where there was a green leafy substance growing. I was trying to get the guy to answer. No answer.”
As he continued to walk near the house, “The guy bolted out and headed to the woods.”
Humphrey said, “I put the chase on him, but he got away.” He believed it was the guy for whom he was searching, but “I could not say I was absolutely 100 percent certain it was him.”
Bottom line in terms of his job -- poking fun at himself for not being as fast as once-upon-a-time -- the suspect got away.
However, “I figured he was likely to mess up again, and he did.”
The man was ultimately tried for his illegal drug trade, and Humphrey was asked, under oath, if he was certain he was the person who had eluded him.
“I could not say I was 100 percent sure it was him. I could not say it was him. All I saw for certain was the back of his head and his back-end as he ran.”
Humphrey recalled that the jury foreman told him that if he’d testified he was sure, they would have convicted the man because “we trust you.”
He replied, “The reason you trust me is that I tell the truth, and you know that.”
As he suspected, the guy would eventually be caught yet again on another drug possession charge. That time there was certainty in prosecution, and “the guy” served some time.
After that story, Humphrey pivoted his focus, directing his comments to former Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.
“I want to talk to you, Mr. Prater. How can you stand?”
Destruction of evidence was “worse than criminal.” Humphrey continued, “You destroyed your office, you compromised the system. You withheld evidence.”
Humphrey then declared, “I’m coming after you.”
He said what Prater did -- withholding evidence, destroying evidence, withholding from Glossip’s lawyer(s) information pointing to innocence -- “is what we call a pattern. That’s what we call a pattern.”
Referring back to a week-before press conference, Humphrey said McDugle chided him for saying a cuss word in front of Sister Helen, “all those Christians” and the assembled reporters.
He said, grinning, “this time, I didn’t say a cuss word.”
Preparing to introduce Dr. Phil McGraw – with Sister Helen as the headline speaker -- Rep. McDugle said everyone present should read the Reed-Smith report.
Referring to the U.S. Supreme Court, “Now that they’ve issued the stay,” the Legislature needs “to run bills” and do their part for justice.”
McDugle said as he has before that he is “a supporter of the death penalty. But I’ll go against the Death Penalty if they execute Rich Glossip” -- because the system is not true, is not just, if he dies.
Dr. Phil McGraw, a native of Vinita in northeast Oklahoma, said he was “"So glad to be back in Oklahoma.”
He began by saying he sometimes gets asked what is his “most favorite” TV show.
"I say that's hard to answer, but I can give a category: My favorite shows are those that give a voice to those who don't have a voice."
McGraw expressed thanks to Jason Flam of the Innocence Project, an occasional guest on his program, who first focused him on the Richard Glossip story.
McGraw admonished viewers (and attendees at the Capitol) to remember, "A man was murdered. … That man deserves justice. Anybody that's responsible for that needs to face justice."
Justin Sneed -- the man who killed Barry Van Treese – Justin Sneed "is in jail" and "it would be terrible to put to death somebody who is innocent."
He continued, "I want to be real clear. I am pro-law-enforcement. I bleed blue. I support what they do."
However, "it is not an error-free system.
Concerning Glossip, "I believe he should be set free." And:
"If you didn't do the time and you're doing time -- that's a crime!"
Applause surged at that point.
"A prosecutor's job is not to get a conviction, it's to get justice."
That process should be constant, he asserted.
If it's six months or six years that someone has been in jail and you "discover it's the wrong person, it's time to say Whoa!" In sum, "It's always the right time to do the right thing," McGraw continued
"I am a fan of the jury system," he said.
In the Glossip case, jurors "probably did the right thing with the evidence they had in hand.”
However, if they were not presented all the evidence they, like any jury, might do the wrong thing.
Dr. Phil and other speakers praised Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
With the television host describing Drummond as "the first attorney general in the history of Oklahoma to admit we did the wrong thing," he said, there is no doubt: "No execution should be carried out."
He continued, "2,425 wrongfully convicted individuals have been exonerated since 1989, who have collectively spent more than 21,000 years behind bars.”
McGraw invited Lea, Glossip’s wife, to join him at the podium.
She said, "Thank you to everyone who joined us. This is far from over." Continuing, she said, "This been the most torturous experience. Last Friday was the first time in 11 months that we woke up without a death sentence hanging over us. ... We said a prayer together. We had said our last goodbyes."
In wake of the Supreme Court’s stay of execution, "This has restored faith and hope for us." She said “the terror” is lessened, and "we can focus on what is ahead,” she added.
Dr. Phil said he believes that this is a unique moment and a unique time in history because "what we do ... directly matters in whether someone lives or dies."
He encouraged everyone to contact senators and representatives, federal and state, saying that each contact directly multiplies in the offices of those contacted. "It will make a difference."
He said Glossip needs either "a new trial" or to have "the conviction set aside."
McGraw continued, with a reflection that in life there are winners and losers -- and losers are those who don't keep fighting.
He encouraged people to visit the website SaveRichardGlossip.com, or his own DrPhil.com to review the tidal wave of content making the case for actual innocence.
He said "don't take my word for it," but instead "take the word of your attorney general."
Introducing Sister Helen Prejean, Rep. McDugle joked about their friendship, hinting she was his “secret girlfriend.”
Prejean stood up, went to the podium and said with smile, “I am a Catholic sister, all the way.”
She remembered the call she received from Richard Glossip eightyears ago, when she agreed to accompany him as he went to his then-scheduled execution in January 2015.
The night after talking with him, she went over the matter in her mind, reaching a firm conclusion she had to do more.
She woke up and realized she had to try to actually stop the execution.
She affirms, “God speaks in our heart, at night. …” As soon as she could, “I made the two best calls I could make: Susan Sarandon and the Pope.”
Sarandon portrayed her in the film based on her best-selling book “Dead Man Walking.” They kid each other about being “Sistas.”
The pope is a compassionate man, Sister Helen said. Soon after he became pontiff, Francis washed the feet of homeless people, people who had had AIDs, and Muslims. She said what they had in common is they were “The people without power.”
Those seated on the south plaza of the Capitol leapt to their feet when Sister Helen said,
“The best definition of justice … is ‘just us’.”
She asked anyone who listened to “write to Richard to encourage him, to give him hope.” With a sense of amazement, said of the High Court’s stay of execution that it came on a vote of 8-0 – and “they just don’t do that.”
The last speaker, Attorney Don Knight -- Glossip’s pro bono attorney for eight years -- said “We're not done."
What the Supreme Court did was a "temporary stay,” and “it may be a few months" before the next hearings.
He sketched pervasive problems in the case record, beginning with the early police work. Concerning the detectives, he pointed out, "Bemo & Cook spent maybe eight to ten hours 'investigating,' and they were done."
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) has, Knight said, ignored all the new evidence accumulated through his work, and the Reed Smith report.
He sketched the story of Jamie Spann, high school classmate of Justin Sneed, who told the story of Sneed's drug use and early criminal career.
He pointed to Paul Melton , who was in county lockup with Glossip in spring 1997. Melton's testimony showed the killing was "not about Richard Glossip, but about Justin Sneed" and his need for drugs.
The murder was committed by Justin Sneed. This was not a murder-for-hire, but a robbery gone bad.
Knight noted that, “At one point, District Attorney David Prater had promised to meet with us,” but refused to come through. Knight said Prater won't consider anything raised "after 2004" in this case.
Knight summarized the appeals court’s view as "We can't look at that because it's old."
When Drummond brought in Rex Duncan, the former state legislator and district attorney, as a special counsel to put fresh eyes on the unearthed evidence, “I was afraid we might have a surprise,” Knight remembered.
But "that's not what happened. Rex Duncan did 'the truth,' and reached the correct conclusion."
At the end of the Capitol event, Rep. McDugle issued another plea for attendees to contact elected officials, tell them that they must not let Glossip die, using the expression, "Not in My Name."
Also addressing the crowd as the kickoff speaker was conservative activist Justin Jackson.
An unsuccessful state legislative candidate in 2022, Jackson said his view of the case, and of the death penalty itself, was changed when he viewed the documentary, “Killing Richard Glossip.”
Jackson described his friendship with Governor Kevin Stitt and other conservative leaders. He has encouraged them to join him and the other speakers as they work to save the life of Richard Glossip – an innocent man.
Note: McGuigan is editor emeritus, and Shelden senior reporter, for The City Sentinel newspaper. Visit the website city-sentinel.com for more than eight years of in-depth coverage of the Glossip case, and of capital punishment in America.
