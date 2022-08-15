Beginning Friday, Aug. 12, Wilshire Boulevard was temporarily closed from Morgan Road to Sara Road.
Crews will work to remove and replace deteriorated pavement and drainage culverts as part of a larger resurfacing project to extend approximately 800 feet east of Sara Road.
Local access will be maintained. However, other drivers should locate alternate routes. Detours will be marked.
The closure is expected to last through fall 2022, subject to weather and other factors, according to city officials.
