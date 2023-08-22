A Taste of Asia will be held at the Mayfair Church of Christ on August 26th. Mayfair is located at 2340 NW 50th St. from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M.
The event is sponsored by the Asia Society of Oklahoma and features cuisine from Asian countries that are represented by the organization.
Attendees will be able to sample food from India, Iran, Laos and many other nations. Following dinner, there will be music and cultural performances to enjoy as the even comes to a close.
The event is the second biggest event that the Asia Society of Oklahoma hosted since the early 90's.
